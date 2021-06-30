Will the cult of The Weeknd follow him to the acting debut of HBO’s “The Idol”?





Well, The Weeknd already has what it takes to “get people to follow me despite strange behavior,” so maybe getting into idol worship might not be that far-fetched. With his infamous bloodied face and his “plastic surgery” bandages that are now reminiscent of the past, the 31-year-old singer born Abel Tesfaye is becoming a real cult boogie with his next project. “Blinding Lights” singer has set his sights on TV stardom: The Weekend will make his acting debut in HBO’s “The Idol”, a new cult drama series in development from hitmaker Sam Levinson controversial “Euphoria” with Emmy winner Zendaya, Deadline reported. The singer-songwriter and famous anti-Grammy Awards activist is not only up to performing, he’s also been hired to co-write scripts and produce the show revolving around a pop singer who falls in love with a enigmatic LA club owner who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult. Levinson is said to have co-created the series with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, a former nightlife entrepreneur turned writer who is also the production partner of the infamous anti-Grammy Awards activist. Representatives for The Weeknd did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment on its new project. The artist made international headlines in March by fanning the flames of war with the Recording Academy alight when the music institute failed to honor the 2021 Grammy nominations for his album After Hours. He vowed never to attend the awards ceremony again. Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys, the singer of Save Your Tearsmentionnedin a statement at the time. He teased his growing discontent in a tweet several months earlier: The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency that the Canadian-born crooner complained about in November. However, it looks like the Super Bowl LV halftime headliner has found something else to focus his creative energy on at this point. “The Idol” is expected to be written and co-produced by Mary Laws, who has successfully scripted “Succession” and “Preacher”. Weeknds director Wassim SAL Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor are also expected to co-direct the production. His latest move is not that far-fetched: The Weeknd has a little acting experience to his credit beyond his dozens of music videos. In 2020, he wrote and starred in an episode of TBS’s animated sitcom American Dad. That same year, he also starred in Adam Sandler’s acclaimed Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems. And then we have his long run in the artwork of performing on a big pop star who has stoked mass curiosity by wearing bandages for months while claiming he had plastic surgery.

