IMDB TV relaunches ‘Leverage’ | Culture & Leisure

With enough time, I always knew that the chaos of the streaming world would freeze into something vaguely like cable TV. It got off to a good start.
For starters, customers end up paying the equivalent of their old bill by putting together a number of streaming options. They add up. Then the need to fill a bottomless programming chasm ends up with many shows that look like cable shows of yesteryear.
IMDb TV, which airs with ads on Amazon Prime, doesn’t even hide its cable roots. He relaunched Leverage, an old TNT series that aired between 2008 and 2012. For those who have forgotten it, Leverage played Timothy Hutton as Nate Ford, an insurance investigator who has concocted a squad of geeks, crooks , thieves and a hitman to fight on behalf of individuals and institutions deceived, swindled or bamboozled by wealthy corporations or infamous tycoons.
Much like the blue sky era of US programming that aired series such as Monk, Royal Pains, and Suits, Leverage made no attempt to compete with dark, cutting-edge TV series such as Mad Men or Breaking. Bad, but offered viewers a throwback to a time when James Garner roamed the Earth, enjoyable procedures that finished cleanly in about 45 minutes. A heist of the week, Leverage offered a fairly easy-to-follow plot heavy with sarcasm, quirks, and camaraderie.
The new incarnation Leverage: Redemption brings together the old team with one major exception. Huttons Nate has passed away and the team (Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge) gather around his headstone at the start. There they talk about how fun it would be to bring the old gang together.
And damn almighty, no business has fallen on their knees in the person of Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle). He’s the former lawyer for a big pharma villainous villain, clearly modeled on the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, featured in the HBO series Crime of the Century.
Convinced that his client wants to whitewash his role in the opioid crisis by endowing museums and amassing an incomparable art collection, Harry joins the gang to plan a heist that may well be a masterpiece. ER star Wyle, who appeared in Librarians during the original leverage era, will join Redemption as a regular.
Founding Fathers Become Founding Brothers in America: The Movie, streaming today on Netflix. This historic guy-centric calamity features a chainsaw-wielding George Washington teaming up with Sam Adams (there will be beer jokes) and Thomas Edison and Geronimo to fight Benedict Arnold. Help yourself.
Netflix imports the Polish feature film Prime Time, about a young gunman who invades a television studio on New Year’s Eve, takes the producer and a security guard hostage, and asks the station to air his manifesto. If only he knew what to say.
THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
2021 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).
Cynical reporter goes undercover at a 2021 romance singles and singles bootcamp Dont Go Breaking My Heart (7 p.m., Hallmark).
WORSHIP CHOICE
A 1970s teenager (Lucas Jade Zumann) grows up in the orbit of his single mother (Annette Bening) and two tenants (Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig) in the 2016 drama 20th Century Women (7pm, Sho2). Inspired by writer / director Mike Mills’ own experiences. Its original screenplay received an Oscar nomination.
SERIES NOTES
Drew Carey hosts The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Pastry chef Sherry Yard visits MasterChef (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Press your luck (7 p.m. , ABC, TV-PG) … Major changes in Kung Fu (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … On two hits from SWAT (CBS, r, TV-14): extremists seek to disrupt funeral of a police critic (8:00 p.m.); Hondo becomes the face of awareness (9 p.m.) … Crime Scene Kitchen (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … The $ 100,000 Pyramid (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) … Un pas à la times on In the Dark (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Card Sharks (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
LATE AT NIGHT
Harvey Keitel and Randall Otis are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Kristen Bell, Dane DeHaan and Migos on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., r, NBC). .. Rob McElhenney and Ryan OConnell visit Late Night with Seth Meyers (11:37 PM, NBC, r) … Ed Sheeran continues his musical residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 PM, CBS).