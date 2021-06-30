Naperville Salute offers family entertainment, music and fireworks





The Naperville Salute, July 2-3, will combine community, local entertainment, family fun and a fireworks show. This hometown family celebration of Independence Day centers on appreciating veterans, serving military personnel, first responders and their families. It will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, around Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk and downtown Naperville.



Enjoy the yacht rock Friday July 2nd with The Starboards playing at the Naperville Salute.

– Courtesy of the starboard On Friday, the classic rock-playing Rob Post Band will kick off the musical entertainment from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., followed by The Starboards, a yacht rock cover band, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the national anthem, Chicago-based all-female cover band Catfight, will perform at 8 p.m. On Saturday, July 3, Convoy, a 20th-century swamp rock band, will open from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Country music singer and songwriter Eric Chesser will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.



Country music artist Eric Chesser, who grew up in Plainfield, will perform on Saturday July 3 as part of the Naperville Salute.

– Courtesy of EricChesser.com Following the national anthem, Mike & Joe, a modern rock cover band, will perform at 8 p.m. There will also be special appearances from local bands and the DuPage Chorus. General admission to Rotary Hill each night is $ 15. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets are available on www.napervillesalute.org. When purchasing tickets online, remember to print your tickets or save them to your mobile device. Veterans and active servicemen are admitted free of charge. VIP tickets for $ 100 include entry to the Friday or Saturday event and entry to the VIP / Sponsors area. The ticket includes one meal and a limited number of drinks. On Saturday, July 3, bring the family to Rotary Hill for fun activities from 10 am to 12:30 pm This free event is on a first come, first served basis and tickets are not required. Family entertainment includes: Midwest Fun Factory with face painting, balloon animals and patriotic tattoos; Crosstown Exotics with a reptile exhibit; City of security; Gogo Squeeze; Manufacturing studios; American Craft Zone; and more. Veterans’ podcast “Within Thin Lines” and Kathleen Kincanon Nosek on her book “My Darling”, which tells the love story of her parents based on the many war love letters her father wrote to her mother from 1942 to 1945, will also be presented. The Independence Day fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday, July 4 at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, in south Naperville. Entrance to Frontier Park is free. Tune in to 95.9 The River during the fireworks or watch live on NCTV17.

Naperville Salute is hosting a tailgate fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day on Sunday, July 4th.

– Courtesy of Naperville Salute For an enhanced fireworks viewing experience at Frontier Park on July 4th, The Salute is offering its fireworks tailgate. Bring your garden chairs and blankets; the Salute allows the group to have access to food and drink (beer, canned premium drinks and water / soda). This is perfect for any large group or business to get together and enjoy Independence Day evening. Interested parties can email [email protected] for more details. The Naperville Salute Committee is monitoring all COVID-19 guidelines and safety is the top priority. The Salute welcomes the community to a fun Independence Day weekend, but the COVID-19 landscape changes daily. The Salute will take all necessary COVID-19 safety precautions, as recommended by local health authorities, the state of Illinois, and the Centers for Disease Control. These include, but are not limited to, mandates regarding social distancing, mask wearing, capacity limits and more. Guidelines and protocols are subject to change without notice. Naperville Responds For Veterans helps veterans and their families in need, especially those on low and moderate income, by raising donations of money, building materials and professional labor, and coordinating the process. repair, construction and donation of houses. Naperville Responds For Veterans is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides services to veterans in need and those in crisis. Visit www.napervilleresponds.org or www.facebook.com/napervilleresponds/.

