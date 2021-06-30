Dua Lipa Blocked Intense “Pressure” to Succeed on Second Album | Entertainment

Dua Lipa blocked the intense “pressure” she was facing to create her hit album “Future Nostalgia”.

The “Levitating” singer revealed that she was told she “wasn’t good enough” and had a huge weight on her shoulders to pull off a second studio album.

And instead of collapsing under the pressure, the Grammy winner has gone all out to be the best she can be at her job.

Speaking in a cover interview with Vanity Fair magazine, she said: There was just that pressure.

People were just telling me that I wasn’t good enough or that I didn’t deserve it or whatever.

I was like, okay, I’m just gonna shut it all up.

And I’m going to make sure I get this album the way I want it. And I’m really going to focus on being great at whatever I do.

Dua has proven his critics wrong, as the LP disco revival topped the charts in 15 countries, as it was nominated for the Mercury Prize and was crowned British Album of the Year at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

However, the 25-year-old pop megastar is not resting on her laurels.

She said: You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just an album or a big song or whatever.

I just wanted to make sure that this time around I was really in control of the fact that I was going to make the music.

Then I will repeat. And then when I come in and do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing.

I’m going to prove to people that I can do it and that I’m here to stay.

While mastering the world of pop, Dua recently revealed that she is considering a career in film.

The ‘New Rules’ singer is intrigued and excited to build on the experience she’s gained playing in her music videos, but doesn’t want to jump straight into a lead role.

Asked about the possibility of going to the movies, she replied: I think I would really like, this is something that I’m definitely ready to explore and understand maybe with a small role first. I feel like I have gained a little more confidence in myself. I did a little here and there so … I have the impression of having discovered the actor side in the clips. I’m quite intrigued and excited to be doing something else at some point.

Dua especially enjoyed turning into a cowgirl for her Love Again video.

She said: I loved it, it was really fun. I wanted to try different things. Me and [the stylist] Lorenzo is collaborating so well, I felt that when we started with the idea, it kind of evolved and evolved and evolved into something we were both super in love with. We had a lot of fun. I really enjoyed my character for the day.