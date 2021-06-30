Emma Bunton and Jade Jones are “always brooding” | Entertainment





Emma Bunton and her partner Jade Jones are “always brooding”. The Spice Girls star and her man – who already have sons Beau, 13, and Tate, 10, together – both thought about adding to their offspring, and the 45-year-old singer admitted they would be happy. to have another child. Appearing on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, she said, “I’m still, always brooding! Jade, he would have a lot more kids. I think we’re at the stage where we look a lot alike, if that happens, this. would be amazing. “But my two children, it was not easy to get pregnant so we’ll see how it goes. But we’re still gloomy, the two of us!” And Emma revealed that she was moved to tears by Jade’s contribution to her new book “Mama You Got This”. She added; “In fact, his article in this book made me cry because he’s so honest. He tells about how those first two weeks, those first months, when you are breastfeeding – it’s a very near time for mom and baby. baby. “And he wrote this whole paragraph about how he had to take a step back even though he just wanted to do it all. He was so wonderful because he took care of me, he took care of me and was right there every second of every minute and it’s brilliant. “ Earlier this month, Emma admitted that she feared it was already too late for her to conceive naturally, as she is now in perimenopause. Describing the symptoms of perimenopause which is the body’s natural transition into menopause, she said: I started to feel unbalanced and anxious. At first, I attributed it to the pandemic. But then the anxiety became more regular, until it was daily. I was also lethargic. Something was wrong. I looked for the symptoms and saw that I had quite a few. So I spoke to someone on Zoom who came to the same conclusion. I was in perimenopause.

