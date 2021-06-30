Budweiser Teams Up With Actor Bill Pullman To Recreate Independence Day Presidential Speech: “Go Fourth, America”

To celebrate July 4th, Anheuser-Busch joins the White House again to say America, you can officially have a beer on us

New York, New York State – Independence Day has always been a holiday of great pride, tradition and celebration in the United States, but it takes on added significance this year. The holiday weekend marks a time when many Americans continue to reunite with loved ones since the start of the pandemic and Anheuser-Busch and its iconic brand, Budweiser, are celebrating this patriotic milestone as only the Americas’ leading brewer can.

Today, Budweiser released a digital film titled Go Fourth, America which gives a modern twist to the iconic Presidential Speech from the movie Independence Day. Additionally, as part of its nationwide campaign with the White House announced earlier this month, Budweiser parent company Anheuser Busch is officially unlocking its gift of beer to celebrate the 4th of July weekend and recognize the way. traveled in the fight against COVID-19. .

When we partnered with the White House to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, we re-committed to using our unique abilities and our deep connection with consumers to lead the safe and strong recovery of our country and our economy, a said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. As people gather with friends and family for Independence Day, we celebrate the progress we have made together on

best way we know how about a beer and keep our beer promise for America. There is no brand more iconic than Budweiser, which is also rallying to mark this special July 4th holiday with advertising that reflects the best of the American spirit. Doukeris will assume the role of Global CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev effective July 1.

In the film Budweisers, actor Bill Pullman reprizes his famous fictional presidential role for the first time in 25 years, using his platform to encourage America to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and come together again to commemorate it all. what the American people have overcome. As part of its continued commitment to assist in recovery from the pandemic, Go Fourth, America is also highlighting a donation from Budweiser to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization focused on access to vaccines in the United States and the United States. the world. Since the start of the pandemic, Direct Relief has supported 50 U.S. states and 105 countries, all with the overall goal of global vaccine distribution and COVID-19 relief.

I can’t imagine a better or more meaningful time to reprise this iconic role than Independence Day this year, Pullman said. I am proud to partner with Budweiser in their continued efforts to promote COVID-19 immunization awareness and education. While the world has overcome so much in the past year and a half, there is still work to be done. I hope this film can serve as a beacon of hope and progress for our country and beyond.

Pullman’s speech in Go Fourth, America celebrates how America has come together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and encourages the country to look to a better future. The story follows speeches broadcast live across the country, from billboards in Times Square to barbecues in the gardens, as the American people come together to safely celebrate July 4. Independence Day fans will also notice Easter eggs throughout the commercial, such as the jacket Bill wears during the speech, an RV like the one from the original movie, and a preview of Area 51. Go on. Fourth, America ends by announcing the partnership with Direct Relief where Budweiser calls on consumers to join its ongoing mission of supporting awareness and education around COVID-19 vaccines.

Anheuser-Busch and our brands have always been there for the times that matter, and it’s without a doubt one of those times, said Marcel Marcondes, Marketing Director of Anheuser-Busch. Throughout the pandemic, our brands have pivoted their plans to better reach and serve our consumers. Now that the nation is celebrating July 4th, it is only natural that we are there again.

In addition to the homage to flagship brand Budweisers, the nation’s leading brewer has more planned as America celebrates the holiday weekend. Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch proudly joined the White House’s efforts to meet President Bidens’ goal of partially vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4. As the country continues to strive to reach this milestone, as encouraged by the White House to come together again this weekend to celebrate our progress as a nation, the company is keeping its promise to reward the country for its achievements. progress in immunization. by giving consumers a spin on us this holiday weekend. From Friday, July 2 at 12 p.m. ET to Monday, July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, adults 21 and over can go to MyCooler.com/beer and upload a photo of you at your favorite spot for a beer, whether either with friends at your favorite local bar and restaurant, with family in your own backyard or at a game of ball with coworkers.

We are so honored that after 25 years Bill Pullman has chosen to work with Budweiser to take over a role that for many holds a special place in their hearts, said Daniel Blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser- Busch. Bill and Budweiser share similar beliefs in the value of perseverance and the importance of uniting against a common enemy, first aliens and now a global pandemic.

To extend the celebrations even further, Budweiser is offering $ 10,000 on social media to help consumers throw their most epic July 4th party yet, plus Budweiser on us. To enter, consumers must follow Budweiser on social media and respond to the contest post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with #GoFourthAmerica and #Sweepstakes and include their Venmo ID between July 1 and 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Learn more at Budweiser.com or read Anheuser-Buschs COVID-19 relief efforts here.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create America’s first truly national brand of beer, brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. . Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of master brewers in the Busch family. Budweiser is a medium bodied, flavorful, crunchy and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including ‘kraeusening’ for the natural carbonation and aging of beech wood, giving it unmatched balance and character.

About Anheuser-Busch

For over 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a heritage of brewing high-quality, flavorful beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesale distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and we have more than 19,000 colleagues in the United States. We are home to several of the most recognizable beer brands in the Americas, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that offer beer drinkers a choice of the best craft beers in the industry. . . From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to cutting-edge sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About direct relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief provides life-saving medical resources around the world to communities in need, regardless of politics, religion or the ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.