“Somos”. on Netflix gives the Mexican massacre a Hollywood twist

Based on the oral history of Ginger Thompsons 2017, How the United States started a massacre in Mexico, Somos. tells the story of a 2011 massacre in Allende, Mexico’s Coahuila state, about 40 miles from the Texas border town of Eagle Pass. (The period is part of the title, for the existential declarative emphasis: We are.)

In 2018, Thompsons recordings and reporting, originally co-published by ProPublica and National Geographic, became the basis for an Audible podcast, The Making of a Massacre, which also used actors and a theatrical underline. Created by James Schamus, trusted screenwriter of Ang Lees (The Ice Storm, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hulk and more) and co-written with Mexican screenwriter Monika Revilla (Netflixs The House of Flowers) and novelist Fernanda Melchor ( Hurricane Season), Somos. Frankly fictionalizes in its quest for truth an attempt to represent the spirit of the thing, if not the letter.

The short version is that after obtaining inside intelligence on the leaders of the murderous Zetas cartel, the Drug Enforcement Administration shared information with its Mexican counterparts, who passed it on to the leaders themselves, the brothers Miguel and Omar Trevio. As the traffickers who provided the information crossed the border with $ 5 million in Zetas money, gangs arrived in Allende and kidnapped and killed anyone suspected of treason, as well as family members and individuals. who were on the way. It was not a surgical blow but a ram.

Premieres Wednesday on Netflix, Somos. follows the lines of this story, even if it fills them with invented people and intrigue. It’s a sprawling affair, sewn together from intertwined threads; most of the characters involved work on day-to-day issues which, but for the From the history waiting for them in the last of the six episodes of the series, could sustain a drama that had nothing to do with a massacre. A naturalistic human-interest series set in a small Mexican town is probably nothing that Netflix would open on the same day in more than 190 countries, like Somos, if it even jumped at the chance to make one. Yet this goes against a long-standing trend in drug trafficking histories of looking closely at the victims rather than glorifying the abusers, and that in itself deserves a salute.

The nature of the source material combined with the nature of making moving pictures almost ensures that Somos. will be drawn to the tropes of Hollywood westerns (and New Hollywood): the city riddled with corruption; the herder who refuses to give up his property and who finds his fences cut and his cattle mysteriously sick; noble old souls struggling for the last time against a new and harsh world, guns in hand; the brothel or the saloon, where powerful wicked minions rest in an important way; a handsome villain, corrupt behind a veneer of respectability, gesturing on a heroine; the honest civil servant trying to do his job in the face of their threats and falling off the wagon when he fails; the cheerful party scene when the attackers set in; a lonely figure pushing a cart down an empty street just before it all blows up. All that’s missing is the tumbleweed.

Schamus has chosen non-professional actors in several important roles, and their contained performances reinforce an apparent intention to keep things under wraps for as long as possible. (Most professional actors control him, too.) Amateurs include Jimena Pagaza as Nancy, a spirited schoolgirl with her head on her shoulders, modern thoughts in her head, and a knack for scoring. field goals; Jess Sida as Paquito, some sort of hapless town bastard; Natalia Martnez as Aracely, the mother of his child; and Salvador Montenegro as the faithful foreman of the Silverio ranch. In general, women make a stronger impression; it is a theme of the series that men are in trouble.

From the article by Thompsons and other reports, it would appear that the integration of the cartel and the city was more complex than depicted here, where the good and bad characters mostly fall to one side or on the other of the line. As Hctor Moreno, a criminal middle manager pushed to work for the DEA, Armando Silva gets some breadth, and even humor, in his part, although you wouldn’t take him for a hero, while Jero Medina is intermittently sympathetic like Benjamin, the aimless son of breeder Isidro (Fernando Larraaga) stumbling drunk back and forth across the line. On the bright side, living work is done by Iliana Donatln and Arel Gonzlez as sisters Irene and Erika, respectively, whose work (emergency services, vet) connects them to the larger story, and Mercedes Hernndez as that Aracelys mother, Doa Chayo, a pushchair seller who sees but is not seen. Because you know from the start that bad things are going to happen, it says on the title card that opens the series, which goes on to give you a taste of what’s to come before you go back a bit, you just keep your fingers crossed which characters you love, and there are plenty to choose from, come out alive on the show.

Directed by lvaro Curiel and Mariana Chenillo, with impeccable cinematography by Ignacio Prieto, the series is both well-constructed and slightly less than convincing. When a true story that needs to be told meets that would make a great movie, the movie always wins. And while the article and the miniseries both rely on the fact that none of this would have happened without a bad decision by a US official, it is weakly argued onscreen or, unlike the Most of the rest of the series, too strongly argued, contradicted by a cartoon Bad Boss (Dave Collins) who pronounces the l to Allende, ugly American style.

The finale is harsh, though most of the death and destruction takes place remotely or offscreen; filmmakers do not exaggerate violence wisely. They don’t need it, after accumulating five episodes. Because Somos. does not resolve until ceasing like the gunshots one might well wonder what we have learned here beyond that a good person cannot do much in the face of an army carrying guns and machetes. And, without disrespecting the hard work of those who put it together, one can just feel happy that it’s over.