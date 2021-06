Will he be less motivated by the growth in the number of subscribers? – The Hollywood journalist

Although Netflix has 207 million subscribers worldwide, the company is still viewed by Wall Street as a disruptor. Better-than-expected under-growth made investors look pale for the stock; the insufficiencies cooled him down. Yet as analysts expect Netflix to miss expectations again when it releases its latest results on July 20, another indicator for the streaming giant is emerging. Profits and average revenue per user, aided by price increases, are becoming increasingly important to Netflix’s performance, says Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall. In the United States, Netflix plans range from $ 9 to $ 18 per month. Even though subs earnings remain in the $ 20-25 million per year range, “the math is that the annual net adds a percentage of deceleration to the growing base” of its earnings, Cahall said in a report from the June 23. Cahall’s forecast, titled “The World According to GARP,” which means “Growth at a Reasonable Price,” claims the streamer is going through a similar shift to Google, Alphabet and Facebook: “Last year saw Netflix go through more than one net subscriber adds a story to something more predictable and suited to GARP investors. KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson echoed Cahall’s point in a report saying Netflix’s undergrowth “weakness does not materially weigh on finances” and noting that “every 1 million net deviation ‘adds that a change of less than 1% to the income base “. limit the risk of financial downturn. Patterson, in a June 16 report, argues that the data suggests “Netflix sits below our / Street estimate “of 800,000 / 1 million due to” a lighter content list and more time spent outdoors. “He warned that” this dynamic could lead to net addition forecast for the third quarter, “but suggested that, thanks to the new episodes of the original series, there was” light at the end of the tunnel with the return of Money theft (third and fourth trimesters) and The witcher. “ However, some on the streets are bearish on Reed Hastings-run Netflix ahead of its mid-year update. In a June 22 report, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan, who has a “sell” rating on the stock, noted its sell off this year. Harrigan warned that the streamer could lose its status as a disruptive growth company: “The market could start to revise its prices. Netflix as broadly a media name as a category killer tech company, with Netflix (7.4%) year-to-date against a Nasdaq 100 return of 9.0%. Source: Wells Fargo forecast This story appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

