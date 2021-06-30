The Flash fights multiple Godspeeds as a speedster war breaks out

Grant Gustin, Brandon McKnight Photo: Bettina Strauss (The CW)

For his first seasons, Flashs The Big Bads inevitably turned out to be speedsters. The show took a hiatus from the model for a while, but now it’s doubling … and that’s just the start. As Enemy At The Gates opens, there are two versions of Godspeed on the loose in Central City at once, which shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to a team that has fought several other versions in the past. At the end of the episodes, there are twelve Godspeed clones, which would seem like an insurmountable challenge without the fact that they don’t all like each other.

Before we get to that, there’s the ongoing drama of Barry and Iris trying to breed to cope. Drama is probably the wrong word, however, as the show mostly continues to play the situation for a laugh, but not with much success. The whimsical music that appears on the soundtrack whenever the subject is brought up has started to get overwhelmingshowmakers are desperately trying to convince us that some not-so-hilarious moments (Barry tries not to reveal the real reason he and Iris are going on a sudden tropical getaway, Cecile showing up at the door just as Barry tries to leave the apartment with blood and urine samples to test)

Having dreamed of Noranot his mother or the Speed ​​Force, but the speedster’s daughter he and Iris lost several seasons backBarry wakes up convinced that Iris must be pregnant. What makes this even more embarrassing is the fact that Candice Patton isn’t appearing in the episode for the second week in a row, which has caused a lot of Barry to call her offscreen or on the phone. After all, the test results are negative, leaving Barry confused as to why his dream did not predict the future. (That’s because dreams don’t work that way, mate.)

Brandon McKnight, Danielle Panabaker Photo: Bettina Strauss (The CW)

G / O Media may earn a commission

Speaking of unrewarding subplots, the Frost and Chillblaine saga continues as she saves him from a beating at their favorite bar. Since he’s alienated all the other medics in town, Frost takes him to STAR Labs for treatment, which means he’s on the scene when the Godspeeds attack. Chester a has set up a force field to keep them trapped outside, but the Godspeeds are able to undermine his strength and break in. With Gideon’s help, Chester attacks them with an overload of their own electronically distorted voices. This disrupts them temporarily to the point where Frost and Chillblaine are simply able to beat them (why they don’t freeze them, or why these two Godspeeds losing momentum while the one Barry fights keeps his own, are the main questions on my mind right now), but that advantage is short-lived, and soon the Godspeeds are feeding the vibrating hands of death.

Barry leads them in a merry chase through Central City, and it looks bad for him when all six the catch up and start draining its power. Luckily, that’s when six more Godspeeds appear and start fighting the others. They cancel each other out and disappear, leaving Barry to think about the reasons for this civil war of speedsters.

While all of this was going on, Caitlin was busy operating on Ultraviolet, which eventually gave in to her cousins’ urges to trust Team Flash. The operation to remove the Black Hole chip from her throat is successful, in part thanks to Cecilia’s ability to share her peace of mind with the increasingly anxious Esperanza. Does that mean we potentially have two old villains joining the good guys? Not necessarily, as Chillblaine is always shader than an oak tree (and Frost’s feelings for him are always a mystery, unless she talks about those abs).

With this host of subplots, the one involving Joe and Kramer is almost subliminal this week. It’s as if the writers are caught off guard by the shorter episode order than usual this season and trying to cram everything they had planned anyway. Kramer continues to behave as if Joe’s trust in her is unwarranted, but the two are apparently caught in the explosion of the vehicle that ends the hour. However, it’s hard to consider this to be a cliffhanger; the creative team has made some questionable decisions lately, but killing Joe West would be a bridge too far.

Stray observations