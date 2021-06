Jamie Lee Curtis to receive Venice Lifetime Achievement Award – The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress, known for the legendary Halloween franchise alongside a wide range of titles including Knives Out, Stock markets, Horrible friday, True lies, Blue steel, A fish called Wanda, My girl and forever Young, will be in the spotlight on September 8 before the out-of-competition screening of Halloween kills. “Jamie Lee Curtis belongs to that rarefied group of Hollywood actors who best reflect the qualities that are the very soul of the global film industry and its heritage,” said festival director Alberto Barbera. “A direct descendant of the American cinematic aristocracy – she is the daughter of two unforgettable stars, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh – Jamie Lee Curtis is the natural embodiment of a star who knows how to play roles with versatility and ease, while still being infusing his unparalleled charisma and iconic personality. From Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films, Kill Halloweens is the sequel to David Gordon Green Halloween reboot, which grossed more than $ 250 million worldwide, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter in four decades and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a movie of the year. horror starring a woman. “I am incredibly honored to be honored in this way by the Venice International Film Festival,” Curtis said. “It seems impossible to me that I have been in this industry long enough to receive the recognition of ‘a lifetime achievement’ and that it is happening now, with Halloween kills, is particularly meaningful to me. Halloween – and my partnership with Laurie Strode – kicked off and sustained my career, and turning these films into a new franchise that audiences around the world enjoyed was and remains a gift. Curtis added that Italian cinema had “always honored and heralded the genre that gave me my career”, saying that it “could not be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival at name of Laurie and all the brave heroines in the world who stand up to seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to give in. ”

