Disney World sets reopening dates for more restaurants





ORLANDO, Florida. As Disney World continues its phased approach to reopening, the resort has announced the upcoming reopening of more of its restaurants. What would you like to know More restaurants reopen at Disney World

Citricos will reopen on July 15 with a new theme, menu

Trail’s End will reopen on July 17 with a family menu Citricos at Disneys Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Caseys Corner at Magic Kingdom and a few other restaurants closed since March 2020 now have reopening dates. Citricos will reopen on July 15 with a few changes, including a new theme and a new menu. The theme, which diners will notice in the dining room, is inspired by Disney’s live-action movie, Mary Poppins Returns. Subtly taking inspiration from the film’s animated sequence, the dining room brings guests into a whimsical garden setting where you can stumble upon some fantastic light as you discover the restaurant surrounded by the glow of decorative lamps and chandeliers, according to an article on the Disney Blog. The menu, put together by Chef Andres Mendoza, will include entrees such as sweet corn bisque and strawberry salad, as well as entrees such as butter-poached Florida cobia and guava barbecued ribs. And for dessert there will be hot apple rose and chocolate pie. At the Disneys Fort Wilderness Resort campsites, Trails End will reopen on July 17 with a family-style menu for breakfast and dinner. For breakfast, diners will be served pans with smoked brisket, eggs, bacon, sausage, a potato and cheese casserole, and Mickey Mouse waffles. For dinner, the family pan is served with pecan smoked beef brisket, roast chicken, andouille sausage, fingerling potatoes, green beans and buttered corn on the cob. Disney says pork ribs, peeled and eaten shrimp, and cornbread crusted salmon will be available as add-ons. And … The Trail’s End restaurant at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort campsites will reopen on July 17 with “hearty family-style stoves for breakfast and dinner.” pic.twitter.com/6kXrSeAlwG Ashley Carter (@ AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2021 Other eateries and eateries that will reopen soon at Disney World include Caseys Corner on June 30, Plaza Ice Cream Parlor at Magic Kingdom on July 7, and Dino Diner at Disneys Animal Kingdom on July 4. Earlier this month, Disney announced the reopening dates of Ohana at Disneys Polynesian Village Resort and Sebastians Bistro at Disneys Caribbean Beach Resort. The return of more restaurants comes as Disney World prepares for a very busy summer season, which will include the return of nightly fireworks at Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/attractions/2021/06/29/more-restaurants-reopening-at-disney-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

