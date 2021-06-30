Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Review: Netflix Horror Trilogy Starts Strong

The kitsch genius of Leigh Janiak’s “Fear Street” trilogy, which the writer-director adapted for Netflix from the RL Stine young adult horror books of the same name, is that each of its three chapters offers its own return in back at the same time. time as they all bleed together into an entirely modern story. This story – a foamy but hooked up tale of cursed aliens, cyclical violence, white men crazed for power, and pretty much every other evil that seems to be a priority these days – is very topical in its subject matter, but even more so. in its construction.

In an era when the line between film and television may seem like a relic of an outdated map, the “Fear Street” trilogy makes these divisions more insignificant than ever. Here we have three feature films slated for release on consecutive Fridays, each from a different horror film lore (some of which share many of the same cast) and all of which appear to have been shot on the harassed clip of a episodic production.

And while these movie-like things strive to function as stand-alone coolers (with varying degrees of success), the serialized nature of the entire Saga creeps in more and more until the trilogy looks like a sophisticated way to wrap a mini-series where the whole is much more than the sum of its parts. An embargo is still in place for the last two installments, but if the Day-Glo antics of “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” are as insecure as its teenage characters and a little too large to get under your skin, rest assured. that this drunken slasher runs much deeper when contextualized as the final chapter in an American horror story that’s been told for over 300 years.

Basically, “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” is a quintessential sleepover movie. Taking advantage of the enormous potential she displayed in her bizarre first “Honeymoon,” Janiak and her co-writer Phil Graziadei exploit the anarchy of the streaming world to serve up a veritable kill-fest with bumper lanes. each side (all three movies in the trilogy are rated R, but no one is standing next to your TV to check the IDs). The trilogy gradually heats up as a witch who doesn’t want kids to notice she’s boiling them alive, but this first episode is both bloody enough to convince 12-year-olds that they are watching something dangerous, and also gentle enough not to cause satanic panic in their parents.

This vibe can be felt from the ‘Scream’ type opening scene, a fitting introduction to the hellish scenery bitten by a snake in Shadyside, Ohio, who sees Maya Hawke doing her best with Drew Barrymore as she is stabbed to death in a mall bookstore by a child in a skeleton mask. If the local high school kids don’t seem particularly shaken by the murder, it’s probably because this sort of thing happens all the time on their side of the tracks. Shadyside – in stark contrast to its affluent, white, and oddly crime-free sister city of Sunnyvale – is known for its outbursts of violence (a TV news anchor calls it “Kill Capital, USA”). This pervasive sense of doom has instilled a certain defeatism among Shadyside’s diverse youth population, who have been conditioned to view their lives as dead ends waiting to happen.

An open, mixed race and weird wound of a girl whose first appearance is the soundtrack to Garbage’s “Only Happy When it Rains” (just one track among a painfully hungry mix CD for needle drops appropriate to the time. which includes Radiohead, Portishead and “Machinehead” throughout the first 15 minutes) Deena is the last person a Sunnyvaler would allow their daughter to date… which helps explain why she got dumped as Samantha ( Olivia Welch) crossed city borders to live with her new divorced mom.

Portrayed by Canadian actress Kiana Madeira, who commands her role as a series host with both raw vulnerability and rare confidence, Deena didn’t expect better from life on Shadyside. While the other children still fall back on the folklore and restless spirit of Sarah Fier, hanged like a witch in 1666, Deena is convinced that the city itself is what drives people crazy. Sadly, that faith (or the lack of it) can be shaken when several of the most infamous serial killers in Shadyside history emerge from the shadows and begin to hunt Deena and her friends.

If these friends are more underwritten than a bad mortgage, it helps if they are all presumably young and immediately likeable. Fred Hechinger serves a very strong energy to young Jeff Bridges as goofball Simon, Julia Rehwald is a neat mix of prissy and resourceful as drug promotion major Kate, and Benjamin Flores Jr. plays Deena’s nerdy little brother. Josh with enough low-key stoicism to hold the film together even as it stretches in four directions at once.

These actors may not always be able to redeem “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” from its hasty and uninspiring horror sequences, many of which leave the distinct impression of a skilled genre craftsman like Janiak deliberately taking his foot off. of the pedal, but they provide the trilogy with the pedestal it needs to keep building from here. That’s even truer for cast members like Ashley Zukerman and Darrell Britt-Gibson, playing the Sheriff of Sunnyvale and a local mall, respectively, whose cameos glorified here will come to serve a bigger purpose on the road.

This keen sense of “I bet it will pay off later” is unfortunately ubiquitous in “Fear Street Part 1: 1994”, which is much less effective when taken on its own. Janiak seems to have done the math and came to the conclusion that it was worth sterilizing the fears here in order to lay a richer canvas for the rest of the trilogy to come, and – if you accept the premise that she has had to choose between the two – people will soon be able to see that she made the right bet.

In the meantime, however, it can be difficult to stay engaged during a neon parade of bloody murder sequences that sacrifice any real tension in order to plant breadcrumbs that people can double down to enjoy later. “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” is too busy establishing Shadyside’s cycle of oppressive violence to embrace the threat of its clear and present dangers. There’s so much information to download that major character deaths are ignored, key relationships fail to connect (the faded romance between Simon and Kate is particularly half-sketched), and whatever the meaning of the intrigue that the killers bring with them is right down the line. Between the ultra-saturated color palette and the density of things that happen in those 108 minutes, it seems “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” owes more to “Riverdale” than to any of the slasher films of years past. .

Of course, the square-jawed sheriff might be onto something when he says “there is no peace to be found in the past.” By the time the first chapter of the “Fear Street” trilogy hits its stomach-turning cliffhanger, even semi-enthusiastic viewers will be anxious to know exactly what it means.

Rating: C +

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, July 2. “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” will be available on Friday July 9th. “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” will be available on Friday July 16th.

