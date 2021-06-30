Wizarding World Experience at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour





As the world continues to open, the magic of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World continues to expand with all new experiences for Harry potter fans to enjoy around the world. On June 3, Warner Bros. ‘ official Harry potter The flagship store opened in New York City, and on June 26, a new Wizarding World experience was revealed as part of the official Warner Bros. Studios tour. in Hollywood, California. Last week, SYFY WIRE attended the official press preview day for a preview of the new studio tour, where Sarah Roots, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail, helped open the new Wizarding World section as part of several global initiatives celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Harry potter movie franchise. Along with the New York store and the WB Studio Tour, Roots has announced an upcoming official photography exhibition in central London this year, and in 2023, the opening of a Harry potter theme park at Warner Bros. Tokyo in Japan. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Potter films, also helped officially “open” the new attraction with a recorded message in London. For those planning to visit, the Potter The elements of the revamped WB Studio Tour are part of the grand finale of the tour in the “Action and Magic Done Here” room, where the Wizarding World invites all tour participants to take part in several interactive experiences and opportunities for photos forming an integral part of the Harry potter and Fantastic beasts movie franchises. It’s an impressive collection of props, visuals and experiences that expands what’s already available Potter-philes at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Inside the walls of the Wizarding World section, the Weasleys’ car hangs over their heads; you can follow any of four different paths with unique reproductions. In one area is the Dursleys’ living room, where a clever optical effect makes it look like you’re buried in Hogwarts Acceptance Letters. There’s the official prop letter from the movie and the staircase that houses Harry’s tiny closet bedroom, reproduced and full of props to explore. There’s an interactive Sorting Hat experience where you can sit under the sage’s hat to find out which Hogwarts house you belong to (Ravenclaw, well done!), And a reproduction of the greenhouse used in herbology class, where you can lift hapless mandrakes out of their pots and hear them scream. Just be sure to pay attention to your earmuffs. The Potions class challenges visitors to mix the right amount of ingredients to create an antidote in a cauldron; failing is very possible, so take your mix seriously. There is also magic technology to teach you the correct wand movements with a mirror system. Finally, you can enter Newt Scamander’s Magical Creatures Hangar and, via a book of magic, force multiple creatures to interact with you … if you do the right magical moves. As always, it all ends in a gift shop, which is the only Warner Bros. store. Studio currently in operation. There is a huge section of Potter some exclusive paraphernalia to the store that can also be accessed from the main entrance of the visitor center. The public can make reservations for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour for weekends, from June 26 to July 11, the Tour also being open on July 5. From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate five days a week without an appointment on Tuesday. and Wednesdays. All of the Harry potter the films are available to stream now on Peacock. (Photo / s: Paul Terry) (SYFY WIRE, Univeral Studios, and Peacock are all properties of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.)

