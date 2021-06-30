Discover the glamorous wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonass in Provence





When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in 2019, their marriage in the south of France was shrouded in secrecy. The final of Game of thronesthe epic HBO series that made Turner a star had just aired a month before and, as a result, media attention around the young couple was at its peak. The place was kept secret. Great efforts were made to keep the paparazzi out. Photos on social media were scarce. The only people who really knew anything about the matter were, well, those who attended. But on their second wedding anniversary, Turner finally felt ready to open up. It all started with a singular Instagram: of the actress in her Louis Vuitton long-sleeved lace gown, walking down the aisle hand in hand with her new husband. 2 years since your wife saint moly i love you bub, she wrote. Soon after, she continued with Slideshow to several After wedding photos. I want to say. . . shit, it’s been 2 years, she added. Photo: Courtesy of Sophie Turner / @sophiet Photo: Courtesy of Sophie Turner / @sophiet The second batch of images ranged from formal, to casual, to intimate. One photo shows a boisterous bare-faced Jonah getting ready with bridesmaids. Another is a close-up black and white photo of the couple’s first dance. Then there’s a photo of their grandiose cake, a tiered confection with baroque details including a pair of golden cherubs. She also shared a stunning aerial photo of their wedding venue, Chateau de Tourreau. In this one, guests mingle by the property’s sumptuous swimming pool, soaking up the Provençal sun. Photo: Courtesy of Sophie Turner / @sophiet Photo: Courtesy of Sophie Turner / @sophiet The photo dump comes at some point, as the rash weddings are back in action. For the past 18 months, fantasizing about a lavish affair or even observing it on social media has felt like an archaic, if not overwhelming, exercise to undertake in our existence in the era of the pandemic. It can be difficult to look at a happy, unconscious past when you are in the midst of a dark and uncertain future. Photo: Courtesy of Sophie Turner / @ sophiet Yet the world is slowly but surely emerging, and life celebrations with it. And again, indulging in big celebrity nuptials is more fun than unsuccessful. So, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, congratulations and thanks for sharing.

