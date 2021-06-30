Erika Jayne ordered to hand over files in Tom Girardi bankruptcy case





Fans of “RHOBH” will finally know how “XXPEN $ IVE” it will be Erika Jayne. The reality TV star, 49, has been ordered to cough up her financial records in connection with her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday. Jayne’s divorce attorney, Larry A. Ginsburg, was ordered to produce the records by 5 p.m. on July 21. However, the star may be able to save some time since she had until 4 p.m. on July 16 to file an opposition to the order if necessary. And Ronald Richards, the attorney for the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case, had until July 23 to file a response if necessary. The “How Many F-ks” singer has previously been accused of refusing to hand over her bank statements and using her “glam” lifestyle to conceal assets throughout the firm’s bankruptcy case of lawyers Girardi Keese. She was also accused of setting up a new company to funnel money after she filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, in November 2020 and before he was publicly accused of embezzling funds intended for victims. Lion Air flight 610. Erika and Tom Girardi go out for dinner in 2017. AKM-GSI However, she hit back in legal documents that she “has been and remains prepared to cooperate fully” with the investigation and demanded that Richards be removed from the case for posting bogus and inflammatory social media posts and public statements about him and Girardi. She also alleged that Richards continued to harass her publicly through out-of-court statements, including social media to his more than 16,000 subscribers and that he was engaging in YouTube interviews that were detrimental to the case. Richards responded to us in a statement: “It is laughable to suggest that our 16,000 subscribers versus the 417,000 Erikas subscribers in a city of 12,500,000 would somehow impact anything. it would be. The First Amendment does not leave the courthouse doors and the motion is a transparent attempt to interfere with the choice of counsel for the trustees. These First Amendment arguments were previously raised by his other lawyer and rejected. No gag order was issued. Simply submitting harmless and objectionable hearsay comments on publicly filed material does not create any relevant or actionable information. “ The case is ongoing and it is still unclear whether Jayne knew whether the now disgraced lawyer Girardi allegedly stole money from his clients to fund their lavish lifestyles. She has denied knowing about her alleged crimes in the RHOBH Season 11 trailer, telling her co-stars no one knows the answer [about what is going on] but him. Jayne’s lawyer did not immediately respond to us.

