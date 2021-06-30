Entertainment
5 times Bollywood has proven that white and black checkered prints are made to shake things up
Don’t bother checking out your wardrobe essentials. How many plaid outfits are too many? These prints are worth privileging because they are easy to carry and hassle free.
Does looking at plaid prints evoke nostalgia? Keeping up with age-old checks is no headache and you can do it even if you don’t have a mastery of the sartorial world. It’s simple and versatile that pairs well with everything that comes with it and trusts us when we say the old is always the new cool. The checks business keeps giving so you can make a statement every time. Street style, office attire, airport look or party act, there are so many options and colors to choose from.
Are you a little confused and need the help of the pros? Take the help of the avant-garde B-towns troop. Scroll!
Ready to make a splash at the office party? With the concept of the best of both worlds – formal and informal, Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday opted for a coordinated ensemble. The long-sleeved cropped top and miniskirt both featured asymmetric buttons and hems. To combine everything, she chose black cutout heels.
The only star who will never make the sadly dressed list has to be Alia Bhatt, the heroine Raazi who firmly believes in experimentation. She will always have stories for you when it comes to dressing up. Dressed in a dress enhanced with shades of pink, designed with a long cape on the floor, and giving way to a plunging neckline. She twirled pretty in the mini cut and a pair of blocked heels.
Keep comfort wherever you are. Pausing on the sand by the sea with a book in front feels serene just thinking about it as I write this. Imagine the London Confidential actor witnessing it IRL. She posed casually in a fitted mini playsuit with a cold shoulder.
Say touched with a megawatt smile and upscale style in a blue and plaid Maison Margiela dress. Deepika Padukone, Yeh Jawaani actress Hai Deewani used a black belt to transform it into a shirt which she teamed with black leggings, boots and a bag.
Stree starlet Shraddha Kapoor is incredibly gifted in the sense that anything she wears makes for a stellar look. With his smiles and effortless styling, we know he’s someone we have to admire. The bubbly beauty donned an ASOS one-shoulder mini dress that sported a choker-like neck detail that was attached to the sleeve which had a bow on it. She threw on a pair of lace up heels to wrap around the dress which is perfect for a night out.
Who wore the checkered outfit the best? Let us know in the comments below.
