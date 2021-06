Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II’s link over the years: photos

The perfect pair! Before Duchess Kate takes over as future queen consort, she has Queen elizabeth ii to seek for inspiration. Kate officially joined the British royal family in April 2011 when she got married Prince william, but his introduction to the queen took place three years earlier at cousin Williams Pierre Phillips marriage to now ex-wife Fall Kelly. At the time, the monarch was very friendly towards the current Duchess. She was very welcoming, the Duke of Cambridge said in a post-engagement interview alongside his future wife. She knew it was a big day and that everything was going on with Peter and Autumn, [but] she had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come and say hello. We had a little chat and got on really well. As she became more comfortable in her senior royal role, Kate has been a positive presence for her stepmother. More than anything, knowing that she can count on Kate and [William] managing affairs in her absence is the greatest comfort she can ask for, a source said Us weekly exclusively in August 2020, noting that Kate was a rock for the Queen throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and implicitly trusts the judgment of Kate and Williams, the source explained at the time. Kate asks for advice on what speeches she should give, who she can most count on in the palace, and what protocols and what not to do. The queens are more than happy to pass on her wisdom, she is proud to be Catherine’s advisor on royal life. While the Duchess of Cambridge admires Elizabeth’s composure throughout her decades-long reign, she won’t be afraid to mix things up when she and William eventually find their place on the throne. Kate has become a pending queen in full view, a second insider revealed in November 2020. Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen [consort]. Elizabeth is not only a trusted advisor to Kate and William, but she is also a loving great-grandmother to their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While she may appear serious on the outside, the Queen also has a playful side to it, something Kate hinted at during a January 2019 visit to Islington in London. When a youngster asked the Duchess if the Queen liked to eat pizza, Kate replied: You know, that’s such a good question. I do not know. I do not know. Maybe next time I see her, should I ask? Keep scrolling to pick up on Kate’s sweetest moments with the Queen:

