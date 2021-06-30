5 Bollywood sports movies that will give us goosebumps





Sport and Bollywood are the two things that keep the country together, and if the two are mixed up, it leads to unreal reactions from the public. We’ve seen some great movies over the years that have been box office hits, and the crowd has loved those movies as well. Today we’re going to watch five Bollywood sports movies that tend to provide us with unreal motivation, show passion for a game, and give goosebumps at the end. Also read: Everything you need to know about the upcoming T20 World Cup 1) Marie-Kom Priyanka Chopra is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in India and the world. The film was released in 2014 and was a smash hit. This film told the story of a girl who overcame all obstacles to make her country proud. Mary Kom is still a big name in sport and will be competing in the next Olympics in a month’s time. Every time people watch this movie it gives them unreal motivations and the belief that they can overcome obstacles as well. 2) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Farhan Akhtar is considered one of the full actors who has performed almost all roles perfectly and is successful in all films. This film is a biopic about the legendary Milkha Singh and how he overcame tough times to reach the top and represent the country from out of nowhere. People, after watching this movie, have a passion to represent their country and a passion to do everything perfectly. 3) MS Dhoni: The Untold Story If we are talking about sports movies, this has to be the one to talk about. The success of this film has been brilliant, and the dedication of the late Sushant Singh Rajput is also to be appreciated. He had to give everything to become like Dhoni and train like Dhoni used to, which is not easy. Every Indian must have felt the goosebumps when he hit all six to win the World Cup in India, and Ravi Shastri’s iconic commentary makes him simply stunning. 4) Soorma One of the most underrated movies of the Bollywood era. This film tells the story of a player who had seen it all. The player was trying to prove people wrong and make his brother’s dream come true. He went through an important incident that kept him out of the game, and the strength he showed to come back is worth applauding. This movie shows that people should never back down, even after the worst of things. 5) Chak from India We’re talking about Bollywood movies, and Shahrukh Khan has to feature at least once, right?

Chak De India is arguably one of the best movies ever to come out and one of the best movies directed by the King of Bollywood. It was a great strategy to promote women’s sport and at the same time increase the popularity of hockey in India. The kind of unity, spirit and dedication the team shows in this film is commendable. These films prove that you can be successful if you show exemplary commitment and dedication in what you do in your daily life. These films help us learn that backing down from a fight with life is not the right decision, and that only facing and overcoming our fears would make us stronger and give us the strength to fight more obstacles. Another such movie named “Toofan”, starring Farhan Akhtar, will be released on Amazon Prime, and by the trailer, we can certainly assure you that it will be a hit on the OTT platform. The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now.https://t.co/eTtaQZ0Yvc Released July 16 on @PrimeVideoIN#ToofaanOnPrime Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 30, 2021 Image credit: Indian Express

