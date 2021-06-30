Last Man Standing Nick Broomfields fragile follow-up to Biggie & Tupac





At the time of writing, Suge Knight, former CEO of hip-hop label Death Row, is being sentenced to three years in prison for 28 years in prison for hit and run. Images of the verdict saw the towering knight heavier than ever, but somehow smaller too – shrunk. Spot British director Nick Broomfield with Last man standing, a sequel to his 2002 documentary Biggie & Tupac. This film was about the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG, involving Knight and the Los Angeles Police. If you’re wondering why Broomfield is back on the beat, the answer lies in this courtroom scene. With Knight inside, he says, he can get answers he couldn’t get the first time around from people who didn’t want to talk at the time. Hmm. Two decades later, something is instinctively wrong with the sight of Broomfield landing in South LA with his signature English bumble. The director seems to know it. Rather than position himself in front of the camera, he introduces Pam Brooks, a Compton local credited as a co-producer. She, the film explains, will negotiate talks with former Knight associates. “They white but they black,” she says of Broomfield and his crew, a remark the director chooses to leave. Much of the new testimony comes from Knight’s former henchmen, grizzled ex-inmates who confirm the death row offices were a clubhouse for members of the Blood gang. There are tales of nihilistic violence and Knight’s piranha tank, a widespread extension of the thesis that rogue LAPD officers were at the heart of the killings. Real evidence? A damning photograph would link the plotters to the police chief. We don’t see it. Broomfield never either. He has “mysteriously disappeared”. The official investigation is null, although less time is spent explaining why than deploring the author for having a series on Netflix. Your Inner Judge can sigh, lift the hammer, and ask if Broomfield has anything else. Not a lot. Most of the movie is a simple rework of the same deeply depressing story, two huge dead talent. The industry around them continues. “Things Done Changed,” Notorious BIG once rapped. Yet so many things remain the same. ★★ ☆☆☆

