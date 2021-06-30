Ariana, Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter, becomes paparazzi for paparazzi. See the pictures | Bollywood





Actor Mahima Chaudhry was spotted with his daughter Ariana on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi together, with their family. Mahima Chaudhry was seen in a gray top and jacket, wearing sunglasses. Ariana was seen wearing red pants and jacket and a black shirt. She laughed as she lifted her phone and clicked on the photos of the photographers. The fans showered them with love. “Her daughter is so pretty,” wrote one fan. “Cute pie girl,” wrote another. “My daughter is so cute,” wrote a third person. Speaking to the paparazzi, Mahima also expressed his condolences on the death of filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Raj was Mandira Bedi’s husband. Mahima showed the photographers an old photo of Raj and told them about their time together in Mumbai. She recalled how he would take her around town on his bike and show her the decorations during the Ganpati festival. Ariana is Mahima’s daughter with her ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. They married in 2006 and divorced in 2013. Speaking to Pinkvilla about being a single mom, she had said, Frankly, there is nothing that comes my way. It’s a lot. I’ve been on events, live events, promotions, and of course you’ve got a kid to raise and it takes a whole village to raise one, and I’m a single parent. “ Read also : Watch older movie Sunny Deol talk about up-and-coming actor Sridevi in ​​a 1984 interview Mahima stopped acting to raise her daughter. I came back and started living with my parents and you are very dependent on your parents. It was the time my mother was diagnosed with an illness; she needed help and couldn’t be of much help in raising my child. So when I left for work, it was like leaving a toddler, and leaving my mother who also needed help, so I had to be completely dependent on my staff. My father was supposed to live in Darjeeling. Then I had a sister who also had a child and she was single. So it almost became like we were both raising kids together, she added.

