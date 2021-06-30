‘Yellowstone’ actor Brecken Merrill shares season 4 release date on Instagram





While Paramount Network continues to remain silent on Yellowstone season 4 actor Brecken Merrill expresses himself. The child star, who plays Tate Dutton, took to Instagram last Sunday to meet fan expectations surrounding the new season’s release. As viewers are well aware, Paramount Network hasn’t shared a trailer for the new season or a set release date. Since the show typically releases near Father’s Day each year, Paramount’s silent treatment begins to cause a lot of confusion and frustration. Knowing how excited fans are for Season 4, Brecken shared a special message with viewers alongside two photos of himself taking a riding lesson. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “It’s Sunday, and I know we all want # yellowstoneseason4. I can’t tell you when it’s going to start, but I can give you a little something to help you out,” he captioned the caption. “Every Sunday until the Season 4 premiere, I will be posting a #bts photo of our @yellowstone adventures over the years. This is one of my first riding lessons before we start filming for the season. 1. @forriejsmithcowboy was running around the arena to live his best life! Look at that smile. “ After seeing the photos, fans posted kind messages and thanked Brecken for the update and his promise to share behind-the-scenes snaps. “Thanks for sharing. The photos are awesome !!” said a fan. “Love it !! 🤠” said another. Courtesy of the Paramount Network Brecken is not the only one Yellowstone cast member who addressed the Season 4 delay. On an Instagram post by Yellowstoneofficial page of, actor Jefferson White, aka Jimmy Hurdstrom, went to the comments section and wrote: “Appreciate you all !! Season 4 is worth the wait, I promise !!” Unsurprisingly, Jefferson’s comment was greeted by a chorus of fans asking for more concrete details on Season 4. Sad to say, we really don’t know when Yellowstone Season 4 will be out, although we’ve heard plenty of theories as to why it might be delayed. We have heard everything from producers wanting redo some scenes, to indicate that the casting is not quite finished filming again. We also heard a theory that Paramount is trying to delay until after the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which take place July 23 through August 8. But until we hear directly from Paramount, we can only assume that all of the above is just internet gossip and speculation. Hope, really, really soon we will have answers. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

