NBCUniversal, Disney and other Hollywood offices prepare to reopen

Mask warrants are no longer in California and New York, where COVID-19 cases have plummeted – and much of the entertainment industry is based. Now, much of Hollywood is in progressive launch mode, not for the premiere of any particular movie, but for its biggest comeback yet: itself.

While television and film productions have adhered to their own guidelines for some time due to the global pandemic, corporate entertainment bureaus are typically taking an approach that will see their white-collar workers come back in force after Labor Day, with the possibility of starting in the office after July 4th. The Walt Disney Co., for example, will begin welcoming a fraction of its American employees after Independence Day as part of a gradual reopening.

On the business side, NBCUniversal, like many of its entertainment peers, is offering an optional return to the office this summer, with a full reopening slated for fall. Logistically, getting back to work in dozens of office buildings across multiple cities and time zones is a huge feat. Before the pandemic, NBCU’s New York City offices normally had 6,000 to 8,000 employees, with around 14,000 in its Los Angeles office. Nationally, excluding its theme parks, NBCU has a total of approximately 25,000 employees.

The company follows local guidelines in each jurisdiction: for the return of fully vaccinated office workers, this means that no mask or distancing in the workplace will be required. And NBCU offers flexibility and remote work opportunities for those whose roles allow it.

No masks for the vaccinated either at ViacomCBS, which has long publicly announced its intention to return nearly 80% of its more than 20,000 employees to a post-pandemic hybrid work environment. A plan for “agile workspaces,” a model in which employees do not have assigned desks and can work remotely, is part of the plan, although it is not yet implemented at this time. For the still fairly recent mergers of Viacom and CBS, this should prove useful in reducing property costs as the conglomerate seeks these kinds of post-M&A synergies over the next few years. ViacomCBS also allows an optional return during the summer.

Fox Corp., on the other hand, earlier this spring set the first phase of its reopening no earlier than September 7 – just after Labor Day – with CEO Lachlan Murdoch in a March memo calling health security. of its “priority” staff and the “guiding principle” of return to work. Even if California companies reopen, Fox’s previously announced plans remain in place.

Sony Pictures Entertainment employees began returning to the company’s Culver City property in early June and will be arriving gradually over the summer. Neighbors in the region, Amazon Studios and Apple TV Plus, are likely not looking to their Hollywood counterparts, but to their tech titan parents for advice. According to widely circulated notes from each company, Amazon allows its employees to work remotely for up to two days a week, with three days in the office, while Apple is also considering a return three days a week.

In artistic agencies, CAA offices open in early July for employees who wish to voluntarily return to the office. Meanwhile, WME is demanding that all employees in the United States return to their physical workplace on July 12, according to a source familiar with the matter, except for those with health, religious or personal reasons; these will be examined on a case-by-case basis. But staff members will have half a day and work virtually every Friday – dubbed Refresh Fridays – when the offices are closed for a deep cleaning.

UTA, which reopened in mid-June, is also closing its physical offices in the United States on Friday. The agency’s London office reopens on August 31, while its New York headquarters opens on September 7. Returning to the office is voluntary at this point, and outdoor spaces have been set up for meetings and meals, with free lunch service. offered to workers.

ICM Partners remains on the more cautious side of the spectrum – it has not set a reopening date. For those who choose to come to the office, the agency’s strict protocols continue to be in place. The hallways are one-way so that executives, agents, assistants and everyone else do not cross and potentially come into contact with each other. Employees will still need to do temperature checks with their Kinsa-branded smart thermometers before entering the office – ICM has a contract with the company for 600 thermometers – as well as wearing masks and limiting elevator occupancy to four. maximum people at one time.

Whether TV and movie sets will work any differently soon is another question – a COVID-era back-to-work deal between AMPTP, DGA, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA and Teamsters expires June 30. But one thing seems clear: Unlike the latent anxiety and uncertainty of last summer, the industry is preparing to resume operations.

According to a UTA insider from the reopened agency, “There was great energy. [were] clearly excited to be together again, especially after such a long time.