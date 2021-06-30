Entertainment
Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahaan Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta Film
Kunaal Kapoor with his son Zahaan Kapoor.
Zahaan Kapoor, who is also the cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, will be featured in the film based on real events. The film will also star Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya Rawal.
After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta gets back to work. On Monday he started filming for his next directorial project which is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The untitled adventure is based on real incidents.
While most details about the film are still under wraps, we’ve learned that it will mark the debut of a young boy from the illustrious Kapoor clan.
A source tells us that actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and actor Kunal Kapoor’s son Zahaan Kapoor began his acting career with the film. The source adds that the film will also star Paresh Rawals’ son Aditya Rawal, who was seen in Bumfaad presented by Anurag Kashyap and released on a ZEE5 last year.
The source says: Filming has started and both actors are really excited about the project. The entire cast and crew are in a bio-bubble and filming takes place in a five-star suburban hotel in Mumbai. Both actors belong to the theater. While Zahaan was part of the Prithvi Theater, which is run by her father Kunal and Aunt Sanjana Kapoor, Aditya wrote a landmark play, The Queen, which was produced by the Theater of New City in New York City. He also assisted his father in the play Kishan Vs Kanhaiya.
Zahaan is the fourth generation Kapoor actor. His great-grandfather was successful actor-director Prithiviraj Kapoor. His grandfather Shashi Kapoor was one of the greatest superstars of his generation. Zahaan’s father, Kunal Kapoor, also tried his acting skills in a few movies before he started running the Prithvi Theater.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/exclusive-shashi-kapoors-grandson-zahaan-kapoor-to-make-bollywood-debut-with-hansal-mehta-film-3910496.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]