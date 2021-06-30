Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahaan Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta Film

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta gets back to work. On Monday he started filming for his next directorial project which is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The untitled adventure is based on real incidents.

While most details about the film are still under wraps, we’ve learned that it will mark the debut of a young boy from the illustrious Kapoor clan.

A source tells us that actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and actor Kunal Kapoor’s son Zahaan Kapoor began his acting career with the film. The source adds that the film will also star Paresh Rawals’ son Aditya Rawal, who was seen in Bumfaad presented by Anurag Kashyap and released on a ZEE5 last year.

The source says: Filming has started and both actors are really excited about the project. The entire cast and crew are in a bio-bubble and filming takes place in a five-star suburban hotel in Mumbai. Both actors belong to the theater. While Zahaan was part of the Prithvi Theater, which is run by her father Kunal and Aunt Sanjana Kapoor, Aditya wrote a landmark play, The Queen, which was produced by the Theater of New City in New York City. He also assisted his father in the play Kishan Vs Kanhaiya.

Zahaan is the fourth generation Kapoor actor. His great-grandfather was successful actor-director Prithiviraj Kapoor. His grandfather Shashi Kapoor was one of the greatest superstars of his generation. Zahaan’s father, Kunal Kapoor, also tried his acting skills in a few movies before he started running the Prithvi Theater.

