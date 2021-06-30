Renowned Chinese actor and Party member Lan Tianye receives July 1 medal





Lan Tianye Photo: VCG Renowned Chinese actor and painter Lan Tianye was one of the people who received the July 1 medal, among other recipients such as scientists, veterans and educators at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday. Lan was the only actor to receive this highest honor from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) among the outstanding 29 Party members who won the July 1 medals, such as Chinese educator Zhang Guimei who helped poor girls. to enter university and become veteran Wang Zhanshan of the war to resist American aggression and help Korea (1950-53). The 94-year-old artist won the China Theater Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and received the title of Outstanding CPC Member in 2016. He is a painter, collector and actor. Lan became known for his various theater roles, such as Qin Zhongyi in Teahouse, a play written by Chinese playwright Lao She, and Jiang Ziya, a Chinese fictional character in the television series God of Honor, adapted from a novel. Chinese classic. The star is more than an actor since he worked for the CCP at the age of 20 and joined the Party in 1945, when he also launched his theatrical career. He was intrigued by comedy at the time, but never imagined he would work in the field for decades, Lan told media. Lan Tianyes real name is Wang Runsen. He changed his name in 1948 for security reasons after the outbreak of the Chinese Civil War, but chose to keep the name throughout his career. In 1949, Lan attended the founding ceremony of the People’s Republic of China as a member of the team hosting the cultural delegation from the Soviet Union. According to media reports, Lan, who was 22 at the time, said that he had experienced several wars in China, and that is why I knew the CCP would win. Lan worked at the Beijing People’s Art Theater as an actor and director right after its establishment in 1952 and retired in 1987. As a red artist, he always has a passion for this country, Ren Ming, the president of the theater, told the media, He greatly respects his work as an actor and is strict with what he does when it comes to art. He’s a lovable performer in his 90s, actress Lu Ting told the media, He cares about the young actors in the country and always prepares well before rehearsals. The July 1 medals were awarded at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday morning as the CPC celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and is the highest honor bestowed by the Party on outstanding CPC members in different phases of the country’s development. World time

