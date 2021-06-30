Adam Stotsky to lead Religion of Sports – The Hollywood Reporter

In a year in which the sport has been on hiatus for months, a surprising number of memorable TV moments since March 2020 have revolved around sports icons.

There was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, winning his seventh Super Bowl; LeBron James leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World; and of course, Michael Jordan, who appeared in the ESPN documentary The last dance at a time when the rest of the sports world has come to a standstill.

Just as live sports ratings increase this year, sports-related film and television content is in demand. And Tom Brady is among those trying to carve out a bigger slice of that pie. Brady joins Hello america co-host Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra as co-founders of media company Religion of Sports, which bets there is pent-up demand for access to top athletes.

Founded as a non-fiction company in 2018 with titles like Kobe Bryant’s muse, a documentary produced by Chopra, it is expanding into new formats, having launched a scripted division and an audio storytelling unit in the past year. And he used the pandemic to recruit staff after raising more than $ 10 million. “We’re one of those weird companies that have grown a lot during COVID,” Chopra said, adding that their “employee base had doubled” by 2020. It’s all in the pursuit of building “a stronger bond with the public, with consumers,” says Chopra. “I want the religion of sport to make sense. “

It’s a vision that CEO Ameeth Sankaran ambitiously compares to a “Pixar for Sports,” where the viewer recognizes programming as Religion of Sports, regardless of genre, topic or format.

“Whether you are watching a movie digitally, in the cinema or a short film, it all comes together so clearly. You know it’s a Pixar project, ”Sankaran says, adding that they want to develop their own“ creative essence ”.

To help the company establish itself as a brand for consumers, it chose Adam Stotsky, the longtime NBCUniversal executive who was most recently president of E! channel. (Chopra and Stotsky met when Stotsky ran marketing for the Syfy channel and Chopra ran Virgin Comics. “Marketing is obviously one of his biggest assets,” says Sankaran).

“All of these platforms, in order to acquire subscribers and deepen engagement with their audiences, are investing aggressively,” Stotsky said. “There is a huge market opportunity that we can take advantage of. “

And so the company pushes further into the scripted space with docuseries like Simone against herself on Facebook and the next ESPN + doc Man in the arena, with Brady.

Religion of Sports is one of a handful of companies looking to bring sports-related content to market. Over the past six months, former ESPN President John Skipper and ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard have started their own business, Meadowlark Media, and former ESPN Chief Content Officer Connor Schell has launched an unscripted studio in partnership with Peter Chernin’s namesake, Chernin Entertainment. And these are in addition to production companies focused on sports content, including ESPN entities and the sports leagues themselves.

“Streaming providers, vertical sports cable networks and DSNs [regional sports networks] all target the same audience and need content to maintain their subscriber base, ”says industry consultant Brad Adgate, citing ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries The last dance as the type of success sought by these companies.

At Religion of Sports, leaders are betting that their personal connections – and personal experiences – can convince other athletes and talents to participate, and that the membership of these athletes, including LeBron James, Usain Bolt and Simone Biles, is a differentiating element. postman. “It’s a really, really noisy market,” says Chopra. “You can create great content, which a lot of people do, and it never really resonates. If you don’t have Michael Jordan on ESPN to get you through, it’s really hard to get noticed.

Strahan says convincing athletes to participate can be a “delicate balance.”

“We let them know they can trust us. We’re not going to do anything to them that would expose them in a way that we don’t expose ourselves, ”Strahan said. “And I think it means a lot coming from Tom, and coming from myself, and coming from Gotham.” Because we have been in their situation, and in many ways, we are still in their situation and can understand it. “

A version of this story appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.