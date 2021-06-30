Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction overturned by court | Nation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Pennsylvania’s highest court dismissed Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and paved the way for his immediate release from prison on Wednesday in an astonishing reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as Americas Dad, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being convicted of drugging and raping Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban home in Philadelphia in 2004. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

The former Cosby Show star was arrested in 2015, when a district attorney armed with new unsealed evidence of the comic’s prejudicial testimony in a lawsuit brought by Constand brought charges against him within days before the expiration of the 12-year limitation period.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to keep his predecessors’ promise not to indict Cosby. There was no evidence that the promise was ever put in writing.

Judge David Wecht, writing for a divided court, said Cosby relied on the former district attorney’s decision not to charge him when the comedian gave his potentially incriminating testimony in the Constands civil case .

The court called Cosby’s arrest a affront to fundamental fairness, especially when it results in a criminal prosecution that has been abandoned for more than a decade.

The judges have said that overturning the conviction and banning all further prosecution is the only remedy that meets society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.

A Cosby spokesperson did not immediately return a message asking for comment. Neither a representative of Steele, Constand or his lawyer.

“FINALLY !!!! A terrible wrong is being repaired, a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Cosby Show actors co-star Phylicia Rashad tweeted.

I’m furious to hear this news, actress Amber Tamblyn, founder of Times Up, a sexual assault advocacy group, said in a Twitter post. I personally know women that this man drugged and raped while they were unconscious. Shame on the court and on this decision.

Four judges formed the majority which ruled in favor of Cosby, while three others dissented in whole or in part.

Even though Cosby was only charged with assaulting Constand, the trial judge allowed five other accusers to testify that they too were similarly victimized by Cosby in the 1980s. Prosecutors referred to them as witnesses to establish what they said was criminal behavior on Cosby’s part.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices have expressed concern over what they see as a growing trend in the judiciary to allow testimony that goes beyond the limits of personality attacks. State law allows prior testimony of wrongdoing only in limited cases, including to show a criminal pattern so specific that it serves to identify the perpetrator.

But the court declined to say whether five other accusers should have been allowed to testify, considering this to be moot given the finding that Cosby should not have been prosecuted in the first place.

In New York, the judge who presided over the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last year, whose case sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017, has allowed four other accusers to testify. Weinstein was found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He now faces separate charges in California.

In May, Cosby was denied parole after refusing to participate in sex offender programs behind bars. He has long said he would resist treatment programs and refuse to admit wrongdoing even if it means serving the 10-year sentence.

Prosecutors said Cosby has repeatedly used his fame and father figure to manipulate young women, posing as a mentor before betraying them.

Cosby, a revolutionary black actor who grew up in social housing in Philadelphia, made an estimated fortune of $ 400 million during his 50 years in the entertainment industry. His own branded comedy has fueled popular TV shows, books, and stand-up acts.

He fell out of favor in his later years as he lectured the black community about family values, but was attempting a comeback when he was arrested.

The AP typically does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission, which Constand granted.

