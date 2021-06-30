Actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for NXIVM case





A federal judge sentenced Allison Mack to 3 years in prison, as well as a fine of $ 20,000, for her involvement in the NXIVM case. Allison Mack was sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the Nxivm case. Also a fine of $ 20,000. – American lawyer EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 30, 2021 Mack was one of the main assistants and recruiters of NXIVM, the cult group that masqueraded as a welfare organization. Group leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October for racketeering and sex trafficking. According to recently published documents, federal prosecutors asked the judge for a more lenient sentence on Mack’s behalf, saying she was cooperative in the case against Rainere. Notably, Mack provided the government with a recording of the ceremony in which the women were branded with Raniere’s initials. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided important, detailed and highly corroborated information which aided the government in its prosecution,” the acting prosecutor wrote. from the United States, Jacquelyn M. Kasulis. “Although the government did not call Mack to testify at a trial or hearing, she met with the government on several occasions at the request of the government in order to prepare for possible testimony at trial and was available for testify at Raniere’s trial if asked. ” As an actress, Mack was best known for her role on the WB show Smallville. During Raniere’s trial, a woman identified as Nicole testified that she was an aspiring actress herself when Mack convinced her to join NXIVM as a “slave” under the guise of mentorship, promising that joining the group would help “fix” how she “felt”. But in order to do so, she had to provide a “guarantee,” including a sex tape and a letter falsely claiming that her father had sexually assaulted her. Nicole went on to testify that Mack had orchestrated abusive sex with Raniere. Another woman, known as Jay, testified that Mack told her that she needed to seduce Raniere to heal her trauma from previous sexual abuse. In April 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges against her for her involvement in the NXIVM case. In one letter to court, Mack wrote, “I’m sorry for those of you I brought to Nxivm. I’m sorry I ever exposed you to the infamous and emotionally abusive schemes of a crooked man. I’m sorry I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. ” Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

