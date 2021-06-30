“Smallville” actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in NXIVM sex slavery case

FILE – In this Monday, April 8, 2019, file photo, actress Allison Mack leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York. Mack, who played a key role in a scandal-plagued upstate New York cult group, faces conviction on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after pleading guilty to handling charges. women to become sex slaves for the spiritual leader of the group. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, file)

NEW YORK (AP) actress Allison Mack, who played a key role in cult group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for manipulating women into sex slaves for the spiritual leader of the group.

Mack, best known for her role as Superman’s young friend on the Smallville series, had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and was to claim credit for cooperating against NXIVM frontman Keith Raniere and taking responsibility for to help her create a secret society of brainwashed women were marked with her initials.

Upon his conviction in federal court in Brooklyn, Mack waived Raniere.

I made choices that I will regret forever, she said, also telling the judge that she was filled with remorse and guilt.

Devoting myself to the personal development guru was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life, she wrote in a letter filed in court last week.

I’m sorry for those of you that I brought into NXIVM, ”she wrote. “I’m sorry to have already exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man.

She reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday: From the bottom of my heart and soul, I am sorry.

Under the advisory sentencing guidelines, Mack could face between 14 and 17.5 years behind bars, but his defense team have argued in court documents that probation or a house arrest sentence is more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any jail time would have to be less than the guidelines range because of his cooperation.

The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Macks’ offspring was a tragedy for everyone involved. But that shouldn’t and shouldn’t be the end of the story for Allison Mack, her lawyers wrote in court documents.

Mack, 38, was once part of Raniere’s inner circle, whose group attracted millionaires and actors to its adherents. Prosecutors said she became a master over the slaves she ordered to perform, take nude photos and, in some cases, engage in sexual acts with Raniere.

As authorities moved closer to Raniere, he fled to Mexico with Mack and others in an attempt to reassemble the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later.

Ms Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at the time, according to defense documents.

Mack provided information to prosecutors on how Raniere, now 60, encouraged the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate slaves, government documents said. . More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the brand, they added.

Branding should involve some type of vulnerable position with hands likely above the head held, almost as if they were tied, like sacrificial, whatever, Raniere told him. Women, he added, should say, “Please mark me. It would be an honor. ‘ Or something like that.

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction for sex trafficking. A 41-year-old heiress to the Seagram’s fortune, Clare Bronfman, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison in September for her role as Raniere’s steadfast benefactor.