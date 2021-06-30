Bill Cosby: Artist leaves prison after court overturns sexual assault conviction | Ents & Arts News

Bill Cosby left prison after a court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

The 83-year-old former stand-up comedian and actor was released on Wednesday after serving more than two years over a period of three to ten years. prison sentence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

His release from detention was confirmed by the Pennsylvania prison system.

Cosby, who was once loved as “America’s father,” was arrested and charged in 2015 when a prosecutor provided new evidence regarding the alleged 2004 assault days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired .

He was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting accuser Andrea Constand in 2018 and vowed to serve the 10-year sentence rather than admit remorse.

Andrea Constand accused Bill Cosby of drugging and assaulting her



But Pennsylvania’s highest court said District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was under obligation to honor his predecessor’s promise not to charge the actor after giving potentially incriminating testimony. in a civil action brought by Ms. Constand.

Judge David Wecht, writing for a divided court, said Cosby relied on the former prosecutor’s promise and that overturning the conviction and banning all prosecution “is the only recourse that meets the society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system. “

Andrew Wyatt, spokesperson for Cosby, said in a statement: “We want to thank the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, this is what we are fighting for and this is justice and justice for black America.

“This is the justice that Mr. Cosby fought for. They saw the light.”

Bill Cosby arrives for his 2018 sentencing hearing. Photo: AP



Cosby, whose role as Dr Cliff Huxtable on the hit 1980s sitcom The Cosby Show made him a national treasure in the United States, was initially convicted of drugging and assaulting Ms Constand, an employee. of Temple University, at his property in suburban Pennsylvania in 2004.

Ms Constand, a former professional basketball player who worked at her alma mater, was one of more than a dozen women who accused Cosby of misconduct, but the only one whose case went to court.

The trial judge allowed only one other accuser to testify at Cosby’s first trial, when the jury found itself at a standstill.

However, at the retrial, the judge allowed five other accusers to testify about their experiences with Cosby in the 1980s.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the testimony marred the trial, even though a lower appeals court found it appropriate to show a characteristic pattern of drugs and assault on women.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and sentenced in the #MeToo era



Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #Me too time. It is believed that overturning his conviction could have ramifications for other similar cases.

During the trial, prosecutors said Cosby repeatedly used his fame and “family man” character to manipulate young women, posing as a mentor before betraying them.

Cosby, a revolutionary black actor who grew up in social housing in Philadelphia, made a fortune estimated at $ 400 million (£ 290 million) during his 50 years in the entertainment industry.

His clean comedy and house wisdom have fueled popular TV shows, books, and stand-up shows.

In May, Cosby was denied parole after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison.

He has long said he would resist treatment programs and refuse to admit wrongdoing, even if it involved serving the 10-year sentence.

This is the first year he is eligible for parole.