Entertainment
Bill Cosby released as court overturns sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby had his sexual assault conviction overturned by a Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday and released from prison.
Mr Cosby had served three years of a prison sentence of three to ten years at a maximum security facility outside of Philadelphia when the seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Cosby, 83, was denied a fair trial in 2018.
One of Cosbys’ attorneys on appeal, Brian W. Perry, said his client was released from jail shortly after 2 p.m. and was on his way to his home in suburban Philadelphia.
The ruling reversed the case against Mr Cosby brought by prosecutors in Pennsylvania that began with his arrest in 2015 for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at her home in suburban Philadelphia eleven years earlier. At the end of the trial in April 2018, the jury sentenced Mr. Cosby, who for years had brightened the salons of the Americas as a beloved artist and father figure, of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, to whom Mr. Cosby had been a mentor and who was at the time an employee of Temple University.
The decision overturned the first major criminal conviction of the #MeToo era and came shortly after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, sparking a national conversation about misconduct and abuses. sexual assault. Ms Constand praised the guilty verdict at the time, saying the truth prevails and the National Organization for Women described it as a warning to sexual predators around the world. But lawyers for Mr Cosbys, who said at the time that the allegations against Mr Weinstein would make it difficult for them to get a fair trial, later suggested in an appeal that what they described as a period of public panic had influenced the outcome.
In 2019, a provisional court upheld the trial verdict. But the Supreme Court, the state’s highest court, agreed to consider the case, and at a hearing in December some of the court’s seven justices questioned prosecutors harshly.
In their 79-page opinion, the judges wrote that a no-prosecution agreement that had been reached with a former prosecutor meant Mr Cosby should not have been charged in the case and should be released. . They banned a new trial.
In 2005, Mr. Cosby was investigated in Ms. Constand’s case, and a former Montgomery County district attorney had assured Mr. Cosby that he would not be charged in that case. case. Former District Attorney Bruce Castor Jr. said that although there was not enough evidence to initiate criminal proceedings, he assured Mr Cosby that he would encourage him to testify in a subsequent civil case brought by Ms. Constand.
In this testimony Mr Cosby admitted to qualifying the women he was suing for sexual evidence which played a key role in his trial after Mr Castors’ successors reopened the case and charged Mr Cosby in December 2015. It was just days before the 12th – the one-year statute of limitations expired in that case, and it came amid a number of new charges from women who bought similar charges drug and sexual assault against Mr. Cosby.
In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor prosecutors to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby’s due process rights, according to the appeal decision. No other finding is consistent with the principles of due process and fundamental fairness to which all aspects of our criminal justice system must adhere.
Mr. Perry, one of the attorneys representing Mr. Cosby, welcomed the decision.
We are delighted with the Supreme Court’s decision, he said. To be honest with you, we all thought, collectively, that this is how the case would end. We didn’t think he was being treated fairly and luckily the Supreme Court accepted.
Patricia Steuer, 65, who accused Mr Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 1978 and 1980, said she had prepared for the possibility that Mr Cosby’s conviction would be overturned but was still a little stunned by the court decision. Wednesday.
I feel sad because it’s absolutely a perceived loss on my part, said Ms Steuer, who said she found out about the decision on Facebook. I wonder what the 43-year-old ordeal I went through was like. But she said she was comforted that I think we did the only thing we could, which was come forward and speak the truth.
Scott Berkowitz, President of RAIN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, said: We are deeply disappointed with today’s decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the message that decision sends to the brave survivors who have come forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them. It is not fair.
Phylicia Rashad, who appeared as Mr. Cosby’s wife on The Cosby Show, praised the decision on Twitter. FINALLY!!!! Ms. Rashad, who was recently appointed Dean of Howard Universitys College of Fine Arts, wrote on Twitter. A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected!
The ruling overturns a verdict that several women who said they had been assaulted and raped by Mr Cosby then hailed as a long overdue justice measure. In a victim impact statement filed with the court in 2018, Ms Constand said of Mr Cosby: We may never know the full extent of his double life as a sexual predator, but his reign of terror of several decades as a serial rapist are over.
And Janice Dickinson, a former model who told the court that Mr Cosby raped her in 1982 after giving her a pill, her story was one of five women the prosecution presented among the women who said that ‘he drugged and sexually assaulted them after sentencing. that my heart is beating in my chest right now.
It’s fair and equitable, she said in 2018. I am victorious.
Ms Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, declined to comment on Wednesday, saying her legal team is still reviewing the decision.
Whether the trial court improperly allowed other women to testify was not considered because the panel ruled that Mr. Cosby had relied on Mr. Castors’ promise to his detriment and had then made statements in the civil case which were actually used as evidence to him.
Three of the judges disagreed with the majority opinion. Judge Thomas G. Saylor disagreed that a statement made by Mr. Castor in a press release represented an unconditional promise that compelled his successor not to prosecute. Judge Kevin Dougherty, in a separate opinion in which he was joined by Judge Max Baer, found that although Mr. Cosby’s due process rights were violated when he relied on the promise of Mr. Castors and testified in the civil case, the appeal should not have barred further prosecution, but rejected the evidence the prosecution obtained from Mr. Cosbys’ testimony.
Reporting was provided by Sydney Ember, Julia Jacobs and Matt Stevens.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/arts/television/bill-cosby-release-conviction.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]