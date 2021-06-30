Bill Cosby released as court overturns sexual assault conviction

In this testimony Mr Cosby admitted to qualifying the women he was suing for sexual evidence which played a key role in his trial after Mr Castors’ successors reopened the case and charged Mr Cosby in December 2015. It was just days before the 12th – the one-year statute of limitations expired in that case, and it came amid a number of new charges from women who bought similar charges drug and sexual assault against Mr. Cosby.

In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor prosecutors to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby’s due process rights, according to the appeal decision. No other finding is consistent with the principles of due process and fundamental fairness to which all aspects of our criminal justice system must adhere.

Mr. Perry, one of the attorneys representing Mr. Cosby, welcomed the decision.

We are delighted with the Supreme Court’s decision, he said. To be honest with you, we all thought, collectively, that this is how the case would end. We didn’t think he was being treated fairly and luckily the Supreme Court accepted.

Patricia Steuer, 65, who accused Mr Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 1978 and 1980, said she had prepared for the possibility that Mr Cosby’s conviction would be overturned but was still a little stunned by the court decision. Wednesday.

I feel sad because it’s absolutely a perceived loss on my part, said Ms Steuer, who said she found out about the decision on Facebook. I wonder what the 43-year-old ordeal I went through was like. But she said she was comforted that I think we did the only thing we could, which was come forward and speak the truth.

Scott Berkowitz, President of RAIN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, said: We are deeply disappointed with today’s decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the message that decision sends to the brave survivors who have come forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them. It is not fair.