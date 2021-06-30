British icon of the week: Sir Derek Jacobi, the accomplished actor Who’s a Total Class Act | Anglophenia

As Pride Month draws to a close, we make the Big Sir Derek Jacobi our UK icon of the week. Here are 10 things we admire and respect about the revered actor who has appeared in everything from The crown as Edward, Duke of Windsor to Last Tango in Halifax.

1. He likes to maintain his privacy.

Jacobi has been in a relationship for over 40 years with Richard clifford, a fellow actor whose recent credits include Justice League, The crown, and It’s a sin. However, they only became public when they entered into a civil partnership in 2006. Speaking of “dating” with The Guardian a few years later, Jacobi said, “I guess being safe in a relationship has been a big help. And, of course, without me ever proclaiming it or announcing it, everyone knew it. All of our friends knew that. I didn’t remove an ad, because it was blissfully obvious to everyone, so it seemed sufficient. And so because it was, when someone said, ” Are you? ”I would say ‘yes’. Because why deny it? It shines in me.”

2. He is not afraid to make fun of himself.

Jacobi made a memorable appearance in a 2001 episode of Frasier as Jackson Hedley, a failed actor coaxed by Kelsey Grammerthe main character to return to the stage. Jacobi’s performance as a melodramatic and very hammy thesp was such a brilliant caricature that he won an Emmy for it.

3. He starred in one of the most iconic British TV series of the 1970s.

Although already an acclaimed stage actor, Jacobi truly became a recognizable on-screen star when he played the title role in 1 Claude, a 12-part historical drama set during the early years of the Roman Empire.

4. He and Sir Ian McKellen have been friends for over 60 years.

The two actors met while they were students at the University of Cambridge, where McKellen quickly developed an unrequited (and unstated) crush on Jacobi. “Yeah, I loved Derek, but I didn’t act on it, my God, no,” McKellen told the Daily mail in 2015, pointing out that homosexuality was still illegal in the UK in the late 1950s.

5. But they got to play an old married couple on the ITV / PBS sitcom Vicious.

It lasted 14 episodes between 2013 and 2016 and gave the two Knights ample opportunity to kick each other’s zingers. When McKellen’s character Freddie asks Jacobi’s Stuart if he can “pass for 50”, he receives this scathing response: “I’m not even sure you can pass for alive.”

6. He is very self-effacing.

Jacobi recently revealed that he turned down the original theatrical production of The father, which later became an acclaimed film with an Oscar-winning performance by Sir Anthony hopkins. “I could not understand him. He won the Olivier for Ken cranham and the Oscar for Tony. Worst decision I have ever made, “said Jacobi The independent, adding, “I’ve always doubted my own judgment. It’s always haunted me. I can find a lot of people and become a lot of things, but with some parts, I just can’t find my way around. I don’t want to. not ridicule me and come a trimmer. “

7. He doesn’t overestimate the importance of rewards.

The rewards are beautiful and they go in the closet with the glass door for everyone to see. But that’s not about it, “he said The independent. “They always want you to say something political or original. I’d rather be silent. I’ve seen the terrible things that does to those who open their mouths too wide. I’ve never been a political animal. Most of the actors are. I never walked for nothing. “

8. This last point is not entirely true, as he and Ian McKellen were in fact Grand Marshals at New York Pride in 2015.

What a time to live!

9. And Jacobi has won quite a few awards in his time.

Among them: a BAFTA TV Award, a Tony, two Emmys, two Olives and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Oh, and there’s the not-so-small question of her title as the Queen’s Knight Elisabeth II, which he received in 1994 for theater services.

10. And finally, he embodies one of the most iconic characters Doctor Who bad guys.

Jacobi appeared as Professor Yana, a character who turns out to be the master, in the 2007 episode “Utopia”.

Do you have a favorite performance from Derek Jacobi?