Taylour Paige on Zola, Grace and Being Kinder to Herself

By her own estimate, Taylour Paige has around 48 votes in her, ready to face any situation.

I have an aunt’s voice, my white school educated voice, my high school voice, she starts on a video call from Bulgaria, where she shoots The Toxic Avenger. Before she continues, one of those voices stops to clarify her statement. When I say educated in white, I’m not saying that being white is educated. I say I went to a very white college. I was surrounded by a lot of white people, so it was a voice. Then there was the voice watching his white friends doing crazy things where I was like, Oh, no. You white people are crazy.

Code shifting or assimilation and survival, as the actress described it, has been helpful throughout her portrayal of the lead character in Zola, the new comedy-drama from director Janicza Bravo. In the movie, inspired by the real Zolas viral tweet thread, Paige plays a fast-vibrating stripper with Stefani, a white stripper (Riley Keough) with cornrows and a blaccent.

I think Zola was like, OK cool I have a new friend, Paige said. She is funny. We both jostle each other.

But when Stefani takes Zola to Florida to earn extra money dancing, things get dangerously out of their control: there’s a prostitution scheme, an unhinged pimp (Colman Domingo), and other shady business. Zola navigates these increasingly chaotic circumstances while sharing her inner dialogue about how disturbing it all is.

I think that ultimately the tragedy of this movie is a betrayal, the actress said, referring to the way Zolas’ so-called friend set her up.