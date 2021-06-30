Actress Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the NXIVM sect





Video file above: Allison Mack pleads guilty to sex slave case TV actress Allison Mack, who played a key role in cult group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for manipulating women for them to become sex slaves to the group’s spiritual leader. Mack best known for her role as a close friend of a young Superman in the series “Smallville” had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and had to claim the credit for having cooperated against NXIVM chief Keith Raniere and for taking responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women bearing his initials. During his conviction in federal court in Brooklyn, Mack gave up on the personal development guru. “I made choices that I will regret forever,” she said, also telling the judge that she was overjoyed. with “remorse and guilt”. “I’m sorry for those of you who I brought into NXIVM,” she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week. “I’m sorry for ever exposing you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man.” She reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday: “From the bottom of my heart and soul, I am sorry.” Mack sometimes cried while reading his statement in court. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told her he thought her apology was sincere, but said she deserved a harsh sentence for becoming “a willing and proactive ally” of Raniere. According to the Sentencing Advisory Guidelines, Mack would be between 14 and 17 and a half years late. bars, but his defense team argued in court documents that probation or house arrest is more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any jail time would have to be less than the guidelines range because of his cooperation. “The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Macks’ descent has been a tragedy for everyone involved. But this should not and should not be the end of Allison Mack’s story,” her lawyers wrote. in court documents. One victim, Jessica Joan, rejected Mack’s apology, telling the judge on Wednesday that the actor deserved no mercy. “She can blame Keith whatever she wants, but she’s a monster cut from the same cloth,” Joan said. “Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being.” Mack, 38, was once part of the circle. de Raniere, whose group attracted millionaires and actors among its adherents. Prosecutors said she had become a “master” to the “slaves” she had ordered “to do work, take jobs. nude photos and, in some cases, engaging in sexual acts with Raniere “. and others in an attempt to reconstitute the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later. “Ms Mack now understands that was the best thing that could have happened to her at that time,” the defense documents said. Mack provided information to prosecutors on how Raniere, now 60, encouraged “the use of demeaning language and dice obliging, including racial slurs, to humiliate “slaves”, “government newspapers said. More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the brand, they added. The mark should involve “a kind of vulnerable position” with “the hands probably above the head, almost like they’re tied up, like sacrificial whatever,” Raniere told him. Women, he added, “should say, ‘Please mark me. It would be an honor.’ Or something like that.” Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction for sex trafficking. Clare Bronfman, 41-year-old heiress to the Seagram fortune, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison in September for her role as Raniere’s steadfast benefactor. Mack was asked to go to jail on September 29.

Above Video File: Allison Mack Pleads Guilty In Sex Slave Case TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in cult group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for manipulating women into sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader. Mack best known for her role as a close friend of a young Superman in the “Smallville” series had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and had to apply for credits for cooperating against NXIVM Chief Keith Raniere and take responsibility for helping her create a secret society of brainwashed women who have been branded with her initials. During his conviction in federal court in Brooklyn, Mack gave up on the personal development guru. “I made choices that I will regret forever,” she said, also telling the judge that she was “filled with remorse and guilt.” “I’m sorry for those of you who I brought into NXIVM,” she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week. “I’m sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man.” She reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday: “From the bottom of my heart and soul, I am sorry.” Mack sometimes cried while reading his statement in court. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told her he thought her apology was sincere, but said she deserved a harsh sentence for becoming “a willing and proactive ally” of Raniere. Under the Sentencing Advisory Guidelines, Mack could face between 14 and 17.5 years behind bars, but his defense team have argued in court documents that probation or house arrest is more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any jail time would have to be less than the guidelines range because of his cooperation. “The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Macks’ offspring has been a tragedy for everyone involved. But this should not and should not be the end of the story for Allison Mack,” her attorneys wrote in court documents. One victim, Jessica Joan, rejected Mack’s apology, telling the judge on Wednesday that the actor deserved no mercy. “She can blame Keith whatever she wants, but he’s a monster made from the same fabric,” Joan said. “Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being.” Mack, 38, was once part of Raniere’s inner circle, whose group has attracted millionaires and actors to its membership. Prosecutors said she had become a “master” to the “slaves” she ordered “to do the work, take nude photos and, in some cases, engage in sexual acts with him. Raniere “. As the authorities moved closer to Raniere, he fled to Mexico with Mack and others to try to reconstitute the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later. “Ms Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at that time,” the defense documents said. Mack provided information to prosecutors about how Raniere, now 60, encouraged “the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate ‘slaves’,” government newspapers said. More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the brand, they added. The branding should involve “a kind of vulnerable position” with “the hands probably above the head held, almost as if they are tied, as sacrificial, whatever,” Raniere told him. Women, he added, “should say, ‘Please mark me. It would be an honor.’ Or something like that.” Ranière was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction for sex trafficking. A 41-year-old heiress to the Seagram’s fortune, Clare Bronfman, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison in September for her role as an unwavering benefactor of Raniere. Mack was ordered to go to jail on September 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wapt.com/article/actor-allison-mack-sentenced-to-3-years-behind-bars-for-role-in-nxivm-cult/36890513 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos