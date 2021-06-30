Critics Choice Association launches World Movie Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





The Critics Choice Association announced a new awards ceremony on Wednesday honoring non-English speaking films. The World Movie Awards, which will launch in 2022, have been in the works for several years, the organization said, and have recently gained momentum with the recent creation of an international arm within the CCA, which began to add new members this spring. “It has been clear for some time that many, if not most, of the leading entertainment critics and journalists who write for foreign audiences weren’t welcome at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so the CCA opened its big tent and hosted dozens of them. “said Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association. The quote refers to the controversy surrounding the HFPA which began a week before the Golden Globe Awards in February, when the Los Angeles Times published a scathing exposition that found there zero black journalist among the 87 members of the HFPA The Times also reported that the organization – whose ethics have long been questioned – continues to allow its members to behave in ways that question their ethics and integrity. In May, NBC announced that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022. Hollywood journalist recently reported that the CCA took over the original Golden Globes date of January 9 and was eyeing the Beverly Hilton – the home of the Globes – for its show amid the HFPA scandal. The CCA said on Wednesday that in addition to longtime CCA members Claude Budin-Juteau and Ron Jacobsohn, new members of the international branch include Hyunjin Ahn, Didier Allouch, Nelson Aspen, Silke Burmeister, Yong Chavez, Michael Conte, Robert Croci, Jean- Philippe Darquenne, Gui de Mulder, Frank Fastner, Kjersti Flaa, Rosa Gamazo, Emmanuel Itier, Rachel Kasuch, Elaine Lipworth, Maggie Ma, Silvia Maestrutti, Sarah Gerlach Madsen, Samantha Ofole-Prince, Gill Pringle, Jeanne Prisyazhnaya , Franck Ragaine, Romain Raynaldy, Wakako Rolinger, Rodrigo Salem, Yuki Saruwatari, Virag Vida, Wladimir Weltman and Nurgul Zhunussova. Many other candidates are under consideration. Flaa, Gamazo, Madsen and Pringle are among the reporters who were mentioned or participated in the Times article, which alleged that the HFPA members’ selection methods were inconsistent and excluded candidates without strong justification. The international arm of the CCA will play a key role in the planning and execution of the World Movie Awards. The CCA said it also plans to contact other critic groups around the world regarding the World Movie Awards. “As the world flattens out and the best films are distributed all over the planet, often day and date, our mission has expanded,” said Berlin. Our goal as a collective of critics is to help audiences find the right things at a time when viewing options have exploded, while helping filmmakers find their audiences. With the incredible growth of multinational distribution platforms and producers of high quality content such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple as well as wonderful films from traditional studios around the world, now is the time to celebrate the best cinematic storytelling produced outside of the world. ‘Hollywood. Members of the International Branch will also be eligible to vote for the established Critics Choice Awards if they meet the organization’s voting requirements. The CCA now has four branches (cinema, TV, documentary and international) and nearly 500 active members. It also produces awards in the fields of cinema / TV, documentaries, reality TV and the superhero genre.

