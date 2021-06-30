Bill Cosby live updates: actor freed after sexual assault conviction overturned

Bill Cosby arriving in court in 2018. Credit… Brendan Smialowski / Agence France-Presse Getty Images

Bill Cosby had his sexual assault conviction overturned by a Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday and released from prison.

Mr. Cosby had served three years of a three- to 10-year prison sentence at a maximum security facility outside of Philadelphia when the seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Cosby, 83 years old, was denied a fair trial in 2018.

The ruling reversed the case against Mr Cosby brought by prosecutors in Pennsylvania that began with his arrest in 2015 for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at her home in suburban Philadelphia eleven years earlier. At the end of the trial in April 2018, the jury sentenced Mr. Cosby, who for years had brightened the salons of the Americas as a beloved artist and father figure, of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, to whom Mr. Cosby had been a mentor and who was at the time an employee of Temple University.

In 2019, a provisional court confirmed the verdict of the trial. But the Supreme Court, the state’s highest court, agreed to consider the case, and at a hearing in December some of the court’s seven justices questioned prosecutors harshly.

In their 79-page opinion, the judges wrote that a no-prosecution agreement that had been reached with a former prosecutor meant Mr Cosby should not have been charged in the case and should be released. . They banned a new trial in the case.

Brian W. Perry, one of the lawyers representing Mr Cosby, welcomed the decision.

We are delighted with the Supreme Court’s decision, he said. To be honest with you, we all thought, collectively, that this is how the case would end. We didn’t think he was being treated fairly and luckily the Supreme Court accepted.

Scott Berkowitz, President of RAIN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, said: We are deeply disappointed with today’s decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the message that decision sends to the brave survivors who have come forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them. It is not fair.

The ruling overturns a verdict that several women who said they had been assaulted and raped by Mr Cosby then hailed as a long overdue justice measure. In a victim impact statement filed with the court in 2018, Ms Constand said of Mr Cosby: We may never know the full extent of his double life as a sexual predator, but his reign of terror of several decades as a serial rapist are over.