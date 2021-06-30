Entertainment
Bill Cosby live updates: actor freed after sexual assault conviction overturned
Bill Cosby had his sexual assault conviction overturned by a Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday and released from prison.
Mr. Cosby had served three years of a three- to 10-year prison sentence at a maximum security facility outside of Philadelphia when the seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Cosby, 83 years old, was denied a fair trial in 2018.
The ruling reversed the case against Mr Cosby brought by prosecutors in Pennsylvania that began with his arrest in 2015 for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at her home in suburban Philadelphia eleven years earlier. At the end of the trial in April 2018, the jury sentenced Mr. Cosby, who for years had brightened the salons of the Americas as a beloved artist and father figure, of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, to whom Mr. Cosby had been a mentor and who was at the time an employee of Temple University.
In 2019, a provisional court confirmed the verdict of the trial. But the Supreme Court, the state’s highest court, agreed to consider the case, and at a hearing in December some of the court’s seven justices questioned prosecutors harshly.
In their 79-page opinion, the judges wrote that a no-prosecution agreement that had been reached with a former prosecutor meant Mr Cosby should not have been charged in the case and should be released. . They banned a new trial in the case.
Brian W. Perry, one of the lawyers representing Mr Cosby, welcomed the decision.
We are delighted with the Supreme Court’s decision, he said. To be honest with you, we all thought, collectively, that this is how the case would end. We didn’t think he was being treated fairly and luckily the Supreme Court accepted.
Scott Berkowitz, President of RAIN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, said: We are deeply disappointed with today’s decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the message that decision sends to the brave survivors who have come forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them. It is not fair.
The ruling overturns a verdict that several women who said they had been assaulted and raped by Mr Cosby then hailed as a long overdue justice measure. In a victim impact statement filed with the court in 2018, Ms Constand said of Mr Cosby: We may never know the full extent of his double life as a sexual predator, but his reign of terror of several decades as a serial rapist are over.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released actor Bill Cosby from jail largely on the basis of an agreement with a former Pennsylvania prosecutor best known for defending President Donald J. Trump during his impeachment trial in February .
In a 79-page opinion, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote that a non-prosecution agreement that had been reached with Bruce L. Castor Jr. meant that Bill Cosby should not have been charged in the case for which he was found guilty and sentenced in 2018. The court also barred a new trial.
The deal came about when in 2005 Mr. Cosby was investigated in the Andrea Constand case, and Mr. Castor, a former Montgomery County district attorney, gave Mr. Cosby assured that he would not be charged in this case.
Mr. Castor testified that although there was not enough evidence to initiate a criminal prosecution, he assured Mr. Cosby that he would encourage him to testify in a subsequent civil case brought by Ms. Constand.
In this testimony, Mr. Cosby admitted to qualifying the women he was pursuing for sexual purposes. evidence that played a key role in his trial after Mr Castors’ successors reopened the case and charged Mr Cosby in December 2015.
In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor prosecutors to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby’s due process rights, according to the appeal decision.
Three of the seven judges disagreed with the majority opinion.
June 30, 2021
Three years after Bill Cosby’s jail term began at a maximum security facility outside of Philadelphia, the seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he was denied a fair trial in 2018. The ruling frees a man whose case had represented the first high-profile sexual assault trial to take place following the #MeToo movement.
September 25, 2018
A judge sentenced Mr Cosby to three to ten years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago. Mr Cosby was taken in handcuffs after the judge denied a request for bail while he pursued an early appeal.
April 26, 2018
A jury found Mr. Cosby guilty of three counts of assaulting Ms. Constand: penetration without consent, unconscious penetration and penetration after administration of an intoxicating substance. These are felonies, each punishable by 10 years in state prison, although the sentences can be served concurrently.
April 9, 2018
The new trial begins. For the first time, the amount of Mr. Cosbys’ settlement with Ms. Constand is revealed: $ 3.38 million. And this time, the judge allows five women to testify that Mr. Cosby assaulted them in a manner similar to how Ms. Constand says she was assaulted. In the first trial, only one other woman was allowed to testify.
June 17, 2017
Mr Cosby’s first trial ends in overturn after jurors remain deadlocked after six days of deliberation.
December 30, 2015
Mr Cosby is arrested for aggravated indecent assault. Based on the timeline outlined by Ms. Constand, the charges arrive just before the 12-year limitation period for the charge expires.
Bill Cosby was convicted of assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, in 2018. The case was the #MeToo movement’s first high-profile conviction and represented a symbolic victory for the dozens of women who have stated that she had been victimized by Mr. Cosby over the years.
In her victim impact statement submitted for the sentencing phase of the trial, Ms. Constand said that at the time of the assault, she was 30 years old and a fit and confident athlete.
I had just given Temple my two months notice when the man I had come to know as a mentor and friend drugged and sexually assaulted me. Instead of being able to run and jump and do just about anything I physically wanted, during the assault I was paralyzed and completely helpless. I couldn’t move my arms or my legs. I couldn’t speak or even remain conscious. I was completely vulnerable and powerless to protect myself.
After the assault, I wasn’t sure what really happened, but the pain spoke volumes. The shame was overwhelming. Doubt and confusion kept me from turning to my family or friends as I normally did. I felt completely alone, unable to trust anyone, including myself.
She subsequently returned to Canada, where she eventually reported the assault to the police. Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young mind and crushed it, she wrote. It stole my health and vitality, my open nature and my confidence in myself and others.
