Marvels Loki Finds Everyone’s Greatest Love

This week Loki, written by Eric Martin, is a veritable assortment of developments, a 42-minute stew of metaphor, death and sorrow. And yet, we still have two episodes left; the journey is not over. Week after week, the latest Marvels continues to entertain and surprise, and Hiddleston continues to take this character to the heights we always knew he was capable of. If this was the end of the dark chapter in the middle of the series, then maybe Act Three will shock us with some more reveal, a happy ending, maybe? Is it too much to hope these days?

Director Kate Herron and designer Michael Waldron certainly deserved my confidence at this point, and it will be bittersweet to see the series come to an end. But I need to know what’s going on. Like Wanda and Vision, I care very deeply about what will happen to Loki, Sylvie and the rest of the cast. Bring it on.

What happens in this episode of Loki?

Whitney Houston rose to fame singing that the greatest love is learning to love yourself, and Loki decided to unwrap this message for all its value. If you believed yourself to be a despicable, despairing wretch, and handsome gentlemen like Captain America and Owen Wilson reinforced that belief, what would it take to change your mind? In Sylvie, Loki finds a chaotic and restless soul that mirrors his own. As Armageddon rains on their heads, he sees the beauty in her: the beauty within himself.

And we look her struggles when the episode opens with Sylvie being first kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority not as a mischievous, horned trickster, but as a small child, playing with her toys in the golden halls of Asgard. She has spent her life escaping VAT; we can hardly understand the sad and lonely existence she has led for years. But Loki understands perfectly well. He can’t help but love her.

As the two planetoids of the Lamentis system are about to collide, TVA arrives to retake Loki and Sylvie in custody. Here we start to see a new, darker side of Judge Renslayer, who seems to know more about the Time-Keepers than anyone else. Plus, we also learn that she was the one who first robbed young Loki Variant from her house as a child, back when Renslayer was just another base cop. She becomes more and more suspicious of Mobius as he begins to ask questions; she forbids anyone to speak to Sylvie; she acts more and more desperate as we realize that Time-Keepers are just a big Wizard of Oz false. We only wondered if the judge knew who the man behind the curtain really was.

While Mobius interrogates Loki, Hunter B-15 conducts his own investigation, having glimpsed his own past, stolen the life when Sylvie enchanted her a few episodes back. Eventually, B-15 disobeys the judges’ orders and enters Sylvie’s holding cell, where she learns what Loki found out last week: that all VAT agents are Variants, caught and subjected to a washout. brain by someone with a keen interest in maintaining their so called Sacred Timeline. Is this person Renslayer? A character played by actor Richard E. Grant? (Or a third possibility?) Stick with the fun mid-credits scene and see what you thought.

This show certainly has a few cards to play with, but, dramatically speaking, it looks like the powder kegs were lit here in episode four. Loki has a crush on himself; Renslayers killing (or not) anyone breathe wrong; and the myth of the Keepers of Time was shattered.

After the Nexus event where Loki had feelings for his Jungian anima, he and Sylvie are brought before the creepy Time-Keepers animatronics for sentencing. In a scene that recalls The Last JediDuring the throne room massacre, Hunter B-15 throws a dagger at Sylvie and the dyad of tricksters behead one of the timekeepers before confronting a small battalion of Minutemen. Judge Renslayer and Sylvie also have a great one-on-one duel, then Loki manages to confess his love for Sylvie.

Sadly, Renslayer cuts it first with a pruning stick, burning it molecule by molecule and gathering it on an unknown shore across the oceans of time. When he wakes up, he is greeted by a quartet of new Loki Variants, including an alligator wearing a crown. And if this is not a recommendation, so maybe comics and Norse mythology aren’t your thing.

