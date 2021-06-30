Sneak Peak at Hyatt Ziva Rivera Cancun





Delicious food, a white sand beach, genuine service, and an endless amount of fun are all that travelers look for when planning an all-inclusive vacation. Add to it all a backdrop of the Caribbean Sea and you have the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. This Playa Hotels & Resorts property is scheduled to open on September 1, 2021, in the Riviera Cancun region of Mexico. The resort is conveniently located just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport, which means guests can easily explore the Cancun or Playa del Carmen hotel zone and visit nearby archaeological sites and golf courses. During their stay. THE ADVERTISEMENT In fashion now The 438-suite hotel will feature highlights such as a spa, water park, KidZ club, and wedding gazebo and will accommodate guests of all ages. Suites There are a variety of rooms and suites for visitors to choose from, and views from the rooms include the tropical, pool, water park, and of course, the ocean. Whether it’s a Junior Suite with Tropical View, a Presidential Suite, or anything in between, guests will enjoy a spacious and modern space to feel at home during their visit. Food and drink Access to 17 restaurants, bars and lounges means there is more than enough for everyone to have fun. Guests can choose to enjoy an elegant dining experience one evening and relaxed the next. Mornings can start with a coffee at Casa del Caf and evenings can be rounded off with a cold coffee at Off Court, the sports bar. The sports bar at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, Off Court. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts) Activities Action-packed activities abound at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. This is where Mexico’s newest water park will be located. With both large slides and a children’s pool, the park offers fun for all ages. Other activities included are beach and water sports, daily entertainment at the KidZ Club, evening entertainment and more. Relaxation There is also a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa on the property, so visitors can stay on their workout schedule and treat themselves to a massage or other treatment of their choice. The resort will also host sunrise yoga for those who wish to start their day with a calm awakening. An infusion bar and lobby with ocean views at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts) Added benefits Often, vacationers keep their eyes peeled for those added perks that help a resort or destination stand out. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers a few. Guests planning to visit this property will enjoy free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, and premium premium wines and liquors, all in an already pleasant location. This all-inclusive, family-friendly property offers rooms for sale for September 1, 2021 and beyond. To find out more about its offers or to book your future stay, contact a travel advisor or visit www.resortsbyhyatt.com/ziva-riviera-cancun.

