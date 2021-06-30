Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania courtExBulletin

toggle legend Matt Slocum / AP

Comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the indecent assault conviction against him.

The court ruling turns the long legal battle against the once-beloved actor upside down, whose conviction marked a major milestone in the #MeToo movement after being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women dating back decades.

In a 79-page court opinion, judges found Cosby’s due process rights were violated when he was indicted for assault in 2004 after prosecutors previously told the comedian they didn’t would not initiate criminal proceedings against him.

Cosby, 83, served more than two years of a three to 10 year sentence. He was incarcerated at SCI Phoenix, a maximum security prison in Montgomery County.

He was released just before 2:30 p.m. ET, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Maria Bivens confirmed to NPR.

In April 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in Cheltenham, Pa., Outside of Philadelphia.

Constand, who worked for the Temple University women’s basketball team, also settled his civil lawsuit with Cosby for $ 3.38 million.

In December 2019, Cosby lost an appeal of his sexual assault conviction.

“He was found guilty by a jury and is now released on a procedural matter unrelated to the facts of the crime,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. “Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow evidence where and to whom it leads. We always believe that no one is above the law, including those who are rich, famous and powerful.”

The apparent promise of a prosecutor is at the heart of this controversy

The opinion of the Pennsylvania high court centered on the assurance of former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor in Cosby in 2005 that he would not be charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Constand.

Any deal between Castor and Cosby was never put in writing, the judges said.

The notice said Castor believed a criminal prosecution might be difficult, in part because Constand did not immediately file a lawsuit against Cosby. The opinion said he was also concerned about the lack of forensic evidence and refused to prosecute the comedian.

Castor said at the time that Constand’s best chance for justice for his assault was a civil trial, and if Cosby knew he wouldn’t face criminal charges, then he couldn’t rely on his Fifth Amendment law in civil action.

Cosby provided four depositions in which he made “several incriminating statements”, according to the opinion.

“The end result was exactly what DA Castor had expected: Cosby waived his rights and Constand received significant financial relief,” the court wrote. “Cosby was forced to provide incriminating evidence which ultimately resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement.”

Years later, when successive prosecutors reopened the criminal case and laid criminal charges against Cosby, affidavits were used against him during his trial.

The judges described the about-face as “an affront to fundamental fairness”, saying “no simple change of guard because of its injustice”.

The judges do not all agree on this question. Three joined the opinion, and the three remaining judges filed two separate opinions.

For example, in his dissent, Justice Thomas Saylor noted that a lower court made an “explicit finding that Castor made no promise that the Commonwealth would never pursue.” He wondered if the available evidence really showed that such a promise had been made.

Attorneys for the prosecutor and accusers react

Steele, the prosecutor who indicted Cosby, said in a statement that he congratulated “Cosby’s victim, Andrea Constand, for his bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all others. women who shared similar experiences “.

He did not respond to specific criticisms from his office set out in the state’s Supreme Court opinion.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer who has represented dozens of Cosby accusers, said the decision would be devastating for them.

“Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling,” she said, “it was an important fight for justice, and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it didn’t failed to substantiate Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not be construed as a statement or statement that he did not commit the acts with which he is charged.