David Dastmalchian and Liam Cunningham join ‘Demeter’s last trip’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Amblin Partners Demeter’s Last Voyage sets sail. David Dastmalchian, one of the stars of the future tent pole The suicide squad, Game of thrones‘Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi and actor Javier Botet joined Corey Hawkins in horror project directed by Scary stories to tell in the dark filmmaker André Øvredal. Also on the manifesto are Jon Jon Briones (ratchet), Stefan Kapicic (who played Colossus in the dead Pool films), Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund and Chris Walley. Demeter started production this week in Berlin and will move later to Malta. Bradley Fischer, Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer, whose credits include Black Swan and Shutter island, produce, and the start of production marks an almost 20-year journey to bring history to the screen. Demeter was the name of the ship that transported Dracula from Transylvania to London in the classic Bram Stoker tale. In this 1897 novel, the ship runs aground on the shores of England, tattered and broken, with a mad survivor. Originally written in 2002 by Bragi Schut (Escape room), the script tells the story of this journey, in which the crew are slaughtered one by one by a mysterious passenger. Zak Olkewicz, who wrote the next Brad Pitt-starrer High-speed train and worked on Netflix Fear street trilogy, wrote the current script. Cunningham plays the majestic captain of the ship while Dastmalchian is Wojchek, the Demeter’s first mate. Franciosi plays Anna, a stowaway, while Briones is the ship’s cook (on the menu, death). Kapicic and Nikolaeff are crew members who clearly will not be returning from the trip. Botet will play Dracula. The cast of the actor gives a hint on the interpretation of the classic character as the six-foot-seven-inch Botet is known among Hollywood directors for his work playing horror entities, aliens and the things whose nightmares are made. He appeared in the He movies, The Conjuration 2, Crimson Peak, and Øvredal Scary stories. Amblin’s president of production, Jeb Brody, and senior vice president of creative affairs, Mia Maniscalco, oversee the project for the company. In Suicide squad, Dastmalchian plays Polka-Dot Man opposite Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. He will also appear in another big budget epic, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune, playing Piter De Vries opposite Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, which opens in October. The actor, known for his stage stealing work in Marvel’s The ant Man films, recently became a comic book writer with his horror work, Earl Crowley. Cunningham is best known for his role as Ser Davos Seaworth on HBO. Game of thrones. He lends his voice to two animated series, Adult Swim’s Rick and morty and Netflix Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the latter in which he embodies Man-at-Arms. Franciosi starred in the award-winning film at the Venice Film Festival The Nightingale, and also played Lyanna Stark in the sixth and seventh seasons of Game of Thrones. After Demeter, the actress will begin production of Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film Rothko, opposite Russell Crowe and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Dastmalchian is replaced by Atlas Artists and Hansen Jacobson. Cunningham is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary and Independent Talent Group in the UK, while Francioosi is represented by WME, United Agents and Hansen. Botet is represented by ALC actors.

