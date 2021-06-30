Adventure Landing Owners Looking For A New Location | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Entertainment
The Adventure Landing entertainment park in Jacksonville Beach is expected to close by Oct. 31, but the company reiterated in a June 30 press release that it is researching a new location in Jacksonville.
“The story of Adventure Landing doesn’t definitely end here as the owners are exploring other places in the Jacksonville area to build another water park,” he said.
NRP Lease Holdings LLC, which operated the three Adventure Landing parks in northeast Florida and 10 other parks in North Carolina, New York, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and Missouri, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2019 .
The company closed its Jacksonville Westside park on June 27. Under a rental agreement with the owners, it will have to close the Jacksonville Beach park by the end of October.
NRP does not own the real estate but rents the properties to operate its parks.
Trevato Development Group purchased the property at 1944 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach in February through a company called JB Fair Park MF LLC.
Trevato presented plans on June 28 at a Jacksonville Beach City Council workshop to redevelop the property into a 427-unit apartment project.
“If the city of Jacksonville Beach approves the plan proposed by JB Fair, then Adventure Landing will end its summer season until October 31, 2021,” the NRP said in the June 30 statement.
A rental agreement filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Florida, Jacksonville Division, stipulated that NRP was to remove personal property from the site by February 28, 2022.
The Westside Adventure Landing site at 4825 Blanding Blvd. was purchased for use by Amazon.com.
This property will be redeveloped into a parking lot for a nearby Amazon delivery station, according to plans filed with the city.
The other Adventure Landing on Florida 16, near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets, remains open and the other 10 parks remain open, said Hank Woodburn, owner of NRP with his wife Susan.
