James Franco Pays $ 2.2 Million To Formally End Acting School Sex Costume – Deadline





Five months after lawyers for James Franco and his controversial and now closed theater school and former students revealed that a settlement was reached in the class action lawsuit claiming participants were pushed into sexual situations gratuitous and abusive, money has been put on the table. Still to be approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, the sum is $ 2,235,000, to be exact. First placed on the court’s docket on June 24, the figure was released today in a notice of joint motion and joint motion for preliminary approval. Read the settlement payment deposit here. Not that Franco is putting up with anything inappropriate. “While the defendants continue to deny the allegations contained in the complaint, they recognize that the plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties firmly believe that the time has come to focus on addressing the abuse of women in Hollywood, ”the parties said in a joint statement. “All agree on the need to ensure that no one in the entertainment industry – regardless of race, religion, disability, ethnicity, origin, gender or sexual orientation – does not is the victim of discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind. “ Related story Bill Cosby released from jail after Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned sexual assault conviction According to the file, the $ 2.23 million will be allocated along with “$ 894,000.00 to settle individual claims of sexual exploitation of named claimants” of actresses and ex-students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who have d ‘first filed the complaint in 2019. In addition, it will be $ 1,341,000 for a common fund to settle fraud claims, of which 75% will be divided between the Master Fraud Class and 25% the General Fraud Class ”, if the he agreement is signed by the judge of the LASC in civil matters. “In addition to the monetary terms set out in the settlement agreement, the parties have also agreed to additional uneconomic relief, which the parties seek permission to present to the court under seal,” the plaintiffs’ June 24 file. attorneys at Valli Kane & Vagnini, LLP notes. The initial lawsuit two years ago claimed that Oscar-nominated Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education.” In addition, the students believed that the roles in Franco’s films would be the reward for their participation in these scenes. The alleged incidents occurred during a master class on sex scenes Franco taught at Studio 4, which closed in 2017. As part of the settlement agreement unveiled in February, the plaintiffs agreed to drop their individual claims under the agreement. The allegations of sexual exploitation of the other plaintiffs in the class action will be dismissed without prejudice. That means they could be filed again, according to the joint status report. The allegations of fraud made by these plaintiffs will be “subject to limited release,” according to the document, but do not go into detail on this matter.

