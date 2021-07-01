Britney Spears’ boyfriend wants to get married and have children | Entertainment





Britney Spears’ boyfriend is ready for marriage and children with the singer. The 39-year-old singer – who has Sean Preston, 15 and Jayden, 14 with ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently said in court during her guardianship hearing that she wanted to get married and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari also agrees with the idea. An insider told People magazine: “He’s ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have this busy life with him. As a couple, they hid what they really felt even from loved ones because they were anxious and scared, but now it’s all here. “ However, Britney also claimed during her court hearing held in an attempt to end the guardianship she has held since 2008 that she could not have children because her Tories, including her father, Jamie Spears, had forced her to have an IUD inserted. to prevent pregnancy. She said, “I would like to take it step by step, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have a [IUD] inside of me so as not to get pregnant. They don’t want me to have kids – more kids. Meanwhile, one of Britney’s ex-lovers – who declined to give her name for fear of reprisal – recounted how the Toxic hitmaker yearned for a girl for many years, but those in charge of her affairs ” prevented her from that “. He said: What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That’s all she ever wanted, really. They stopped her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead. And he also claimed he had no idea about Britney’s IUD. He added: I just assumed they were giving her birth control pills every day because there was no way they would let her get pregnant when there was the Vegas show going on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/britney-spears-boyfriend-wants-marriage-and-kids/article_56d1acf3-a043-5d5f-930b-1e408fd67826.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos