How iCarly’s revival avoids falling into a classic Hollywood trap

Paramount + ‘s iCarly reboot is one of many current reboots and is also a good example of how to avoid falling into a classic Hollywood trap.

iCarly represents an important study on how a television revival can avoid falling into a classic Hollywood trap. The first 4 episodes of the pickup from its 13-episode order are currently airing on Paramount + with new episodes every Thursday. iCarly initially airing for a total of six seasons and starring Carly, Sam and Freddie navigating through junior and senior high schools as they became the internet’s original teen influencers. The Paramount + reboot of the classic Nickelodeon series picks up almost ten years after the original series’ conclusion and stars the growing iCarly gang.

While things have certainly changed for the characters over the years, many have remained the same. Returning cast members include Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Nathan Kress (Freddie), and Jerry Trainor (Spencer). Freddie still lives with his overprotective mother, but with a newly adopted daughter, iCarly is still filmed in the same studio loft and Spencer is still an eccentric artist in the same apartment. Surprisingly, each character has matured in a way that dramatically increases the type of stories that can be told. This is especially relevant to Freddie whose changes greatly benefit the rebirth.

Plus, because the characters were allowed to grow up and play their own age, the revival is able to target its original audience, many of whom are now young adults. Changing the age range of the series from 7 to 14 for young adults helpsiCarlyAvoid the classic Hollywood revival trap of doing the same show again with characters that haven’t changed. This trap can be detrimental to a series, as it often comes across as inauthentic as everyone changes over time and audiences understand it when the characters don’t.

The main method that the iCarly Revival uses it to show the growth of its characters and series by reminding audiences that these characters are no longer children. One way to do this is to drink characters almost constantly. Whether it’s wine, beer, or cocktails, Carly and the gang consistently have drinks on hand throughout each episode. The alcohol consumption might seem trivial, but it allows the series to recognize the ages of the characters and also provides material for jokes that would otherwise be impossible. Obviously, this isn’t something that could have been included in a Nickelodeon reboot.

Thankfully, the creators of this rebirth TV show understood that their audiences were no longer going to be children, as children would be unable to comprehend the kind of early childhood crisis the iCarly gang would experience in this modern series. In addition, this adult version of iCarly wanted to clarify what had happened in the lives of each of these characters, demonstrating that these characters are not where they were at the end of the series. TV awakenings fail when tricked into replicating the same character journeys that were already explored in the original series. Audiences want to watch the characters grow and change, not downgrade.

This growth is probably what prompted Nickelodeon’s switch to streaming on Paramount +. The streaming platform allows iCarly become something new and not force it back into its original box. By appropriately aging the characters in the series and choosing to target an older population that grew up watching the original iCarly, the series is better prepared to find success, which is supported by its current Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%. The experiences of adults presented in iCarly are important in proving that these characters grew up and lived real lives, avoiding the Hollywood trap that many revivals fall victim to.

