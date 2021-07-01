Insomniac’s Day Trip festival moves again, days before event reimburses fans for tickets and travel – Daily Bulletin

A few days before Insomniac launched the first Day Trip Festival, the concert promoter announced that he would move the event to a third location and reimburse people who bought tickets.

Day Trip is moving to the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino on July 3-4, over 70 miles from its most recently announced location at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram late Tuesday, June 29, to explain to fans what happened, citing an unforeseen permit issue.

We have done all the right things, taken all the right steps, he said. We have been contracted with SoFi [at Hollywood Park] and we were thrilled to be there and they were thrilled that we were there.

The new stadium complex is just starting to host public events.

“Unfortunately they weren’t aware and we weren’t sure they needed to get extra things, special licenses, for a one-off event like a day trip. We found out over the weekend. end and we worked over the weekend to try to turn the tide and the weather won’t allow us to do that, ”Rotella said in the video.

The two-day festival, which was announced last year then added a second day of music at the end of May, was originally scheduled to take place at Pier 46 on the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro. Last week, organizers announced that Day Trip would be moving to a larger space, The Lot at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, and opened more sold-out festival tickets.

When contacted for comment, The Lot at Hollywood Park asked about the permission of Rotella’s video.

“Unfortunately, the Day Trip Festival cannot take place in LA County,” Rotella said in her Instagram video. “I am as frustrated as you all must be. It hasn’t been that easy to come out of the pandemic and plan for large-scale events on the West Coast and I think my passion, at this point, is almost working against me and against us. “

In addition to moving the event, Rotella announced that all current ticket holders will get a full refund and receive a confirmation within 48 hours. Fans in the region who still wish to attend can bring their original tickets to the NOS Event Center and will be admitted for free. Although he noted the change of scenery for the event, Rotella indicated the lineup which will include several stages and performances from acts such as Chromeo, Diplo, Gene Farris, AC Slater, Doc Martin, Lauren Lane, Honeyluv, Sidepiece and more was still intact.

Subscribe to our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you’re in Coachella in perpetuity or prefer to watch from afar, receive weekly dispatches during Southern California music festival season. Subscribe here.

“In Insomniac’s mind, I feel like we’re back in the ’90s here, fighting for the right to have dance parties and the party, the show, has to go on.” , did he declare.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was Rotella announcing that if there were fans who traveled from afar and had non-refundable plane tickets and / or accommodation, Insomniac would reimburse them. He also promised that all day trip ticket holders could choose a future Insomniac festival by the end of the year, of any size and anywhere, to attend and that ‘they would be admitted.

A spokesperson for Insomniac said ticket holders were emailed a form to fill out regarding non-refundable travel bookings.

After the announcement, some fans expressed frustration via social media posts that the location had changed several times or were unhappy with the new location, but others, like Allen Cornejo, 23, of Riverside, had a more positive view.

He said he felt like he won, not only because he’ll save money on gas when he drives on July 4, but because he now has a free ticket to see all the artists who inspire him.

“It’s amazing what Pasquale and his Insomniac team are doing for their fans,” he said. “They really didn’t want to disappoint them.

He said he was influenced by Rotella’s video and believed the founder of Insomniac did all he could to keep the festival in LA County.

“If anything, I was happy with the way he announced it and informed everyone of the incentives he was going to give,” Cornejo said. “It’s just a little bit extraordinary.”

NOS Event Center officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Although Insomniac apparently thrived during the pandemic with his virtual raves, the Park ‘N Rave concert series at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino and the Very popular Electric Mile driving experience at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Insomniac has struggled to launch festivals following the lifting of COVID-19 warrants in several states. The promoter was also forced to postpone its Electric Daisy Carnival, which was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in May, from October 22-24. NOS Event Center will also host Insomniac’s Hard Summer from July 31 to August 31. June 1 and Beyond Wonderland, August 27-28.

Rotella responded to negative comments and fans suggesting he was dropping his festivals to raise insurance funds.

“I promise you, I’ve been doing this since I was a teenager and I love it and I love the community and there is no benefit,” he said. “I haven’t decided after all these years, almost three decades, to make a quick buck. Although I’m not sure how you could do this in those scenarios where you don’t show up for people and don’t pay back. There is no insurance that will cover things like this and it is not who I am or who we are. We are filled with people straight off the dance floor and the company thrives because we have people who are passionate, who love music, who love you all and I am so sorry that has happened and I hope that with the things that are being done, we will catch up.