Fourth of July fireworks, family events abound

Fireworks, the perfect way to celebrate July 4th, will be back and in full swing this week.

While choices were slim last year, most of the Capital Region’s exhibits are launching this year, including the July 4th celebration at Empire State Plaza. Perhaps the biggest spectacle in the capital region, it usually brings together around 20,000 people.

“Last year, many of our favorite annual events were canceled due to COVID, including the iconic July 4th fireworks at Jones Beach and Empire State Plaza,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers to combat the virus, we can once again enjoy these summer traditions.

Presented by Price Chopper / Market 32, it is slated to feature live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with a performance by Graham Tichy and the New Lowdown. The group offers classic rock and roll songs from the 1950s and 1960s.

Then at 7:45 p.m., the national anthem will be sung by Air National Guard Master Sgt. Samantha Marquette, assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Nova Scotia. . Then the Powerhouse Funk Band will take the stage.

There will also be a pop-up vaccination site open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Santores World Famous Fireworks in Schaghticoke will start around 9:15 p.m. Free parking is available from 5:30 p.m. in visitor parking lots and under Empire State Plaza and Grant and Elk Street lots.

The show will also continue at Browns Beach in Saratoga Springs on Saturday. The Town of Stillwater, which hosts the show, was one of the few local municipalities to have held its annual fireworks display last year.

The fireworks start between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm Parking is limited and will cost $ 5 per car. City officials are encouraging participants to carpool or take Uber / Lyft.

Further south, the town of Clifton Park will hold its annual July 4th Parade and fireworks show on Sunday. Last year, organizers were only able to hold a parade of vehicles due to the pandemic, but this year will be more like the traditional celebration.

It’s exciting for us to be able to bring the event back, said Myla Kramer, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The parade will begin at noon on the main campus of Shenendehowa. It will go down Rt. 146 and onto Vischer Ferry Road and end at Clifton Common.

The festivities will continue there with an opening ceremony, followed by activities and craft / food vendors. Live music by rock duo Sirsy will begin at 5 p.m. Ten Most Wanted, a funk, soul and rock band from Saratoga Springs, will perform from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm The fireworks will begin shortly after.

Not too far away, in Alpaus, the fire department is planning to organize a weekend of family and neighborhood events. On Saturday there will be an ecumenical church service at the fire brigade at 11 a.m., followed by a children’s carnival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then there will be a block party in the Alpaus district at 6 p.m. with music and food / drink.

The Alpaus July 4th Parade begins Sunday at 11 a.m. at Glencliff Elementary School, heading west on Alplaus Avenue to Belmont Avenue, then South Avenue, followed by Mohawk Avenue and ends at the Alpaus fire station on Alplaus avenue. There will be an after-party with lunch and refreshments starting at 11:30 am

After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the city of Amsterdam will host an Independence Day festival on Thursday July 1 at Riverlink Park. It starts at 6 p.m. with the X-Squad Water Ski Show, a group based in Amsterdam.

The Ill Funk ensemble will take the stage around 7:30 p.m., presenting a mix of hip-hop, neo-soul, rhythm and blues and rock. The fireworks are expected to start around 9:30 p.m.

We haven’t had a fireworks display since COVID so we’re going to end the evening with a huge fireworks display! organizers posted on Facebook.

Further north, Lake George Village will launch a summer of fireworks on Sunday starting at 9:30 p.m. The show will take place on two barges at the southern end of the lake, although it is visible in the village.

Then there will be a series of 10 fireworks shows, scheduled on Thursday evenings starting July 8. The shows allow it. Several alleys in the villages will be closed to traffic before the show and officials ask participants to arrive before 7 p.m. and wait an hour after the fireworks display to leave in order to avoid long delays.

We’re excited to be able to remake our popular shows, Mayor Rober Blais said in a statement, and hope everyone shows common sense and respect for others.

