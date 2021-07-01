Entertainment
Actor James Franco secures $ 2 million class-action lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation of female students – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Actor James Franco and two other men reached a $ 2.2 million settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging that students at Studio 4 Film School were sexually exploited by the three men, according to reports. court documents obtained Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by two former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, in Los Angeles Superior Court. The allegations included fraud, sexual harassment and discrimination, as well as civil rights violations.
In their lawsuit, Tither-Kaplan and Gaal said they attended the now closed Studio 4 school and hoped to find work through the defendants’ production companies.
While James Franco touted that one of the differences between Studio 4 and other theater schools was its ability to channel promising talent into its projects, the reality was that he was looking to create a pipeline of young women subject to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the field of education, ”says the lawsuit.
Franco and the two co-defendants, Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis, have denied the allegations and continue to deny any wrongdoing, according to court documents filed last week, but said they agreed to the settlement after ruling that the prosecution of the litigation “would be long and costly for all parties.
The overall settlement has yet to be approved by the court, but stands at $ 2.235 million, of which $ 894,000 goes to Tither-Kaplan and Gaal’s sexual exploitation complaints and $ 1.341 million goes to a fund for all others. group members, which includes those who paid Studio 4 Film School tuition in New York or Los Angeles.
(Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
