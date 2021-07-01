Hollywood Park in Inglewood Makes Milestone with Construction





INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – Hollywood Park in Inglewood has announced that construction is now 50% complete. The 300-acre mixed-use development is home to the recently completed SoFi Stadium. The development also has a 6,000-seat performance hall, recently named the YouTube Theater, and starting this summer will be the new West Coast NFL headquarters. “We are incredibly excited to continue to develop Stan Kronke’s vision not only for the global sports entertainment destination with SoFi Stadium and the YouTube Theater, but also for other incredible components of the project,” said Jason Gannon, Director General of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. . Still under construction, the nearly 900,000 square foot commercial district and the 300-room hotel and 2,500 new residences. Officials said it will essentially be a city within a city. “It won’t just be about special events, but it will be about being there for the people who live blocks and miles from us 365 days a year,” said Chris Meany, Director of Wilson Meany’s development. The Hollywood Park retail space will provide the community with dining, community spaces and entertainment, like the developing Cinpolis Theater, but officials said they also want to make sure they keep the vibe. of Inglewood, which is why they include local Inglewood vendors well. “We’re not a big company with a lot of stores. We’re a family business,” said Christian Martin, owner of Antojitos Martin in Inglewood. “It always has a different kind of energy and I think putting that into a project alongside obviously some of these other big brands that will be there, I think that’s going to give it a really good mix.” “Our vision is definitely to have international appeal with tenants like Cinpolis who have amazing theaters around the world, but also to have a strong local component in our retail business,” said Gannon. The residences are expected to be completed a few months after Super Bowl 2022 which will take place at SoFi Stadium. Follow Ashley on social media:

