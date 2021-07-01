James Franco to pay $ 2.2 million to settle sexual misconduct lawsuit





James franco agreed to pay $ 2,235,000 to officially end a 2019 class action lawsuit filed by his former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Tony Gaal, who accused him and two associates of sexual misconduct while teaching theater at Studio 4. The lawsuit was settled in February and the final figure was released via court records Wednesday. A Los Angeles judge will still have to approve the terms of the rules. Tither-Kaplan and Gaal first filed a lawsuit against Franco and two of his production company associates, Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis, in 2019. The plaintiffs alleged that Franco, Jolivette and Davis used the now closed drama school to foster inappropriate and sexually prevalent behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and employer by portraying the possibility of play roles in their projects. Franco has denied the allegations through his attorneys, who have characterized the charges as false and inflammatory, legally baseless and brought as a class action suit with the obvious aim of getting as much publicity as possible for the avid plaintiffs. Warning. The Studio 4 Film School operated with branches in Los Angeles and New York City from 2014 to 2017. As for the payments, Tither-Kaplan will receive $ 670,500, while Gaal is expected to collect $ 223,500 less attorney fees for both. Under the terms of the settlement, Tither-Kaplan and Gaal will be required to drop their fraud claims against Franco and its partners. The remaining $ 1.341 million will be placed in a class action fund for other students, who have been given about two months to opt out of the lawsuit if they decide to pursue their claims. Any unclaimed money will be donated to the National Womens Law Center. According to Hollywood journalistFranco also agreed to non-economic terms for individual plaintiffs, although this is currently the subject of a seal motion. According to the settlement, all parties have agreed to issue a joint statement, which allows Franco, Jolivette and Davis to deny any wrongdoing against the accusers. The statement reads as follows: While the defendants continue to deny the allegations contained in the complaint, they acknowledge that the plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties firmly believe that now is the time to focus on addressing the abuse of women in Hollywood. All agree on the need to ensure that no one in the entertainment industry, regardless of gender, race, religion, disability, ethnicity, origin, gender or sexual orientation, is victimized. discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind. In recent months, some Francos employees have distanced themselves from him. Seth Rogen, who worked with Franco on various projects, said in an interview with Sunday Times that he does not intend to work with Franco again. Busy Philipps, a Freaks and Geeks alum alongside Franco and Rogen, said on daily beasts The last laugh Podcast, I wouldn’t want to work with someone who has multiple claims of predatory behavior. So, in fact, I won’t. After the regulations became public, Tither-Kaplan tweeted, Not commenting on the news that broke today. I am very fortunate to finally have a strong support system. I hope that soon I will focus only on making films. It’s all I ever wanted. More great stories from Vanity Show An Exclusive Deep Dive Into Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Come Back

