Loki: Did [Spoiler] Really die in episode 4? | Entertainment





[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 4, The Nexus Event.] The latest opus of Loki makes way for some pretty big reveal and a shocking turn of events as God of Mischiefs’ journey continues. After being trapped on Lamentis-1, Loki (Tom hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) are preparing for the end of this world, but their new connection creates a Nexus event so important that it alerts VAT of their whereabouts. As the two variants are apprehended, Loki tries to alert Mobius (Owen Wilson) about the information Sylvie leaked in episode 3, that everyone at TVA is variants of erased memories. Still the detective, Mobius doesn’t let Loki believe his words about it mean anything at first, but he snoops himself up by swapping his Tempad for Ravonnas (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), discovering footage of Hunter C-20 (Sasha’s Way). In the brief clip he finds, Mobius overhears the woman repeating what Loki told him about VAT. Ravonna is seen shutting down the C-20’s remarks, claiming they are false before neutralizing her. When Mobius goes to Loki with this information, he tries to help the God of Mischief only to meet Ravonna and a few TVA officers. Knowing that he has been caught up in an attempt to uncover the reality of this mysterious organization, Mobius makes a last ditch effort to make his case or perhaps gain some mercy from Ravonna. He tells her he wishes he could visit the time he really is before she gets him pruned. So, is this really the end of Mobius? The character has since become a fan favorite. Loki created and it would be terribly devastating for the show to go on without him. Thankfully, Lokis’ own height later in the episode suggests that Mobius hasn’t reached his end after all. During a mid-credits streak, Loki is seen waking up to a desolate, apocalyptic-looking landscape where he appears to encounter three other versions of himself. Could Mobius have ended up in a similar place? When Loki is pruned, Sylvie finds herself at the TVA with Ravonna where she manages to gain the upper hand. Sylvie tells Ravonna that she wants to know everything that is going on within the organization. Could she be the person to bring Loki and Mobius out of their purgatories? It seems like the best option. Maybe Shell even teamed up with Hunter B-15 (Wunmi mosaku) who helped her and Loki fight Ravonna in the first place. Only time will tell, but we were hoping that based on Lokis’ whereabouts, Mobius did not perish from the universe or the multiverse. Loki, Streaming Now, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Disney +

