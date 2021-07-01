‘Smallville’ actor Mack sentenced to 3 years in NXIVM sex cult case

NEW YORK (NEWS10/ AP) Allison Mack, the former “Smallville” actress sentenced for her role in upstate New York sex cult NXIVM was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the punishment was necessary as a deterrent, acknowledging Mack as both victim and perpetrator.

The sentence also includes a three-year supervised release, 1,000 hours of community service and a $ 20,000 fine. Under the terms of the sentence, she cannot contact any person related to the sect without permission from the court.

The judge requests that Mack be incarcerated near her home in California. She must surrender to authorities to begin serving her sentence by September 29.

During the sentencing hearing, two victim impact statements, one in person and one virtual, were read. Several other letters from victims were submitted.

Mack’s family were also in the Brooklyn courtroom on Wednesday, where the judge thanked his mother and brother for working to help him with his rehabilitation efforts. Mack’s lawyers had asked the sentencing judge on Tuesday not to serve a prison sentence.

Mackbest known for her role as a friend of Clark Kent in Smallville on television from 2001 to 2011 played a key role in cult group NXIVM. She pleaded guilty to the charges of manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader. She was to claim credit for cooperating against Chief Keith Raniere and taking responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women bearing his initials.

Upon his conviction in federal court in Brooklyn, Mack waived Raniere. I made choices that I will regret forever, she said, also telling the judge that she was filled with remorse and guilt.

Devoting myself to the personal development guru was the biggest mistake and biggest regret of my life, she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week. I’m sorry for those of you that I brought into NXIVM, ”she wrote. “I’m sorry to have exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man before.

She reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday: From the bottom of my heart and soul, I am sorry.

Under the Sentencing Advisory Guidelines, Mack could face between 14 and 17.5 years behind bars, but his defense team have argued in court documents that probation or house arrest is more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any jail time would have to be less than the guidelines range because of his cooperation.

The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Macks’ offspring was a tragedy for everyone involved. But that shouldn’t and shouldn’t be the end of the story for Allison Mack, her lawyers wrote in court documents.

Mack, 38, was once part of Raniere’s inner circle, whose group has attracted millionaires and actors to its membership. Prosecutors said she had become a master over the slaves she ordered to perform, take nude photos and, in some cases, engage in sexual acts with Raniere.

As authorities moved closer to Raniere, he fled to Mexico with Mack and others in an attempt to reassemble the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later. Ms Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at the time, the defense documents said.

Mack provided information to prosecutors on how Raniere, now 60, encouraged the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate slaves, government documents said. . More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the brand, they added.